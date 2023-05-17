Fans had a second chance to fall in love with Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's love story when Jenny Han's bestselling book To All the Boys I've Loved Before was adapted into a movie in 2018. Though the adaptations of the book's trilogy concluded in 2021, Netflix revisited the story, this time with one character at the forefront of the series: Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart). After nearly five years since the original film's successful debut, the youngest Covey sister is about to star in her own spin-off series titled XO, Kitty. Now, Netflix has released the first 7 minutes of the romantic comedy series, which will premiere on May 18, highlighting Kitty's "Operation KISS" plan.

In the first minute of the clip, Kitty receives exciting news: she has been accepted into the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), which is hundreds of miles away from her current residence. However, as far as parents are concerned, it is not a simple task to tell your parents that you want to study abroad. Fortunately, through her "Love Against All Odds" PowerPoint presentation, which features the photos of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), she was able to convince her parents to let her enroll in South Korea.

With her biological mother's alma mater being KISS, her boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-young) studying there, and a successful KISS scholarship application, it was the magical working of "fate" that brought it all together for Kitty. Ready to stop missing everyone, including her boyfriend and her sister Lara Jean, who just started college, her Seoul adventure begins, intending to find a piece of her mother, herself, as well as her culture.

Kitty Wants More Out of Her Seoul Searching

When Kitty decides to study in Korea, she has more objectives in mind than just seeing her boyfriend. She plans to learn more about Korea and her mom's history, whom she never met and barely remembers. Her journey to Seoul was primarily for herself, with a boy coming in second. However, in an airport scene, when a man rudely informs her that speaking to him in "English" is not permitted, her adventure may also involve navigating language barriers and cultural differences, in addition to dealing with different types of people.

Alongside Cathcart and Choi, the series also stars Anthony Keyvan as Q, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, Théo Augier Bonaventure as Florian, Yunjin Kim as Jina, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Gia Kim as Yuri, and Peter Thurnwald as Alex. Watch Kitty's adventure in Seoul when XO, Kitty premieres on Netflix on May 18. In the meantime, you can watch the first 7 minutes of the upcoming romantic comedy series here and check out XO, Kitty's trailer down below.