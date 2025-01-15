The youngest member of the Covey family of To All the Boys I Loved Before ventured out of the nest in 2023 in her own Netflix series, XO, Kitty. Traveling to Seoul to attend an elite high school abbreviated as KISS, Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart) is determined to follow in her late mother's footsteps while pursuing true love. As the familiar yet forever enticing romantic tropes of fake relationships, unrequited love, and enemies-to-potential-lovers arcs evolve, the first season ends on an ambiguous note that undoubtedly called for a second season. With Season 2 being slated to premiere on January 16, 2025, it's time to refresh our memories of the hilarious drama that unfolded during Kitty's first experience in Seoul.

The majority of XO, Kitty Season 1 found Kitty in the eye of the hurricane that is the all-consuming teenage love life. The victim of this chaos was her grades, which had to be maintained if she wanted to stay at this prestigious school. Though she managed to cram for her finals and pass, Kitty was expelled from KISS as the school discovered that she had been bunking in the boys' dormitory the entire time she was there due to an error at the beginning of the season. Naturally, that wasn't allowed. However, one of the scenes in the Season 1 finale hinted that her journey at KISS may not be over, as her friend Yuri (Gia Kim) makes a phone call to her mother, who is also Kitty's mother's best childhood friend and the headmaster, Ji-na Lim (Yunjin Kim), about letting Kitty stay — of course, this is also confirmed by the Season 2 trailer.

Kitty's Romantic Arc Is Left Open in Season 1's Finale

One of the reasons Kitty decided to study abroad is to connect with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-young) in Seoul, but when she lands, things immediately go awry. From a fake romance to way too much miscommunication, Kitty doggedly hangs on for dear life in this tumultuous relationship. Moreover, one of the truly defining shocks she faces this season is her unexpected (and unrequited) feelings for her frenemy, Yuri. Torn between the "stability" of Dae and the newness of Yuri, Kitty remains indecisive about her love life until the season finale. She has a long-overdue meaningful conversation with Dae, apologizing for leading him on when she had feelings for Yuri, thanking him for being her first love, and letting him go as she realizes her first love doesn't need to be her last. The scene marks Kitty's growth and increasing maturity that will likely carry into the second season, but another spanner is thrown into the works.

Throughout the season, Dae's playboy roommate Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) is constantly suspicious about Kitty's intentions with his best friend, leading to a contentious relationship between the two. However, we are privy to Min Ho's gradual shift of feelings toward Kitty as he slowly but surely falls for her bubbly and infectious attitude. Kitty is completely oblivious to this, even as he helps her study for her finals or when Dae accuses Kitty of having feelings for him. But in the final scenes, when Kitty boards the plane that will fly her home after being expelled, Min Ho appears in the seat next to her and confesses his feelings. As such, Kitty and Dae's break-up, her unrequited feelings for Yuri, and Min Ho's confession all leave the initially naive and carefree protagonist in shambles, as the fallout from these events is likely to be felt in Season 2.

'XO, Kitty' Introduces a Queer Love Triangle