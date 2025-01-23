Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of XO, Kitty.

When the youngest Covey sister (Anna Cathcart) from the widely popular YA trilogy, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, travels halfway across the world to meet her boyfriend, we can only imagine how dreamy this guy could be. True, part of the reason for enrolling in KISS was to follow in her mother's footsteps, but it was really the romantic gesture that made us swoon in XO, Kitty. However, to our utter disappointment, the chemistry between the two lovers was practically non-existent, particularly since Dae (Choi Min-young) barely qualified for having a personality. As such, it is a pleasant surprise when XO, Kitty Season 2 rectifies this egregious mistake and shockingly makes Dae and his storyline one of the most compelling in the season.

Dae's Character Succeeds in 'XO, Kitty' Season 2

Image via Netflix

Our impression of Dae wasn't favorable from the beginning of XO, Kitty, as he is roped into a fake relationship by Yuri (Gia Kim) and keeps putting off telling Kitty about it. Much of his personality revolves around pining over Kitty from afar while being cursed with minimal, bland dialogue that is interrupted by an out-of-the-blue paroxysm of jealousy. His passivity is partially contextualized by brief scenes with his family, indicating their financial struggles and Dae's tenuous hold on a scholarship at KISS. Despite these brief moments of interest, Dae is generally a forgettable character in Season 1, especially compared to Kitty's other potential romances, which is a feat in itself considering he is the primary love interest.

Being more of a blank slate than a character turns out to be Dae's strength in Season 2, as the Netflix show expands on his intriguing family life and transforms it into a nuanced personality. The new Dae has an entirely novel trait of being able to sing, which he cheekily justifies hiding by claiming he could never serenade Kitty over the phone. With this talent and the upcoming show, Dae's characterization slowly begins to shine as we now fully understand the burden on his shoulders. Between his scholarship and his father's injuries, Dae is viscerally stressed, albeit determined, which is portrayed evocatively by Choi's performance of becoming increasingly confident and self-assured.

It is clear that without the constraints of being truly head over heels for Kitty, Dae flourishes as a character. Even his fight with his best friend Min-ho (Sang Heon Lee) over hitting on his ex was delightfully more complex than we realize, as he reveals it is less to do with Kitty, but the financial and behavioral gap between the two friends. Dae cannot afford the same impulsive actions that Min-ho frequently revels in due to his precarious standing in school and even in life, making the friendship between them strained at times by Min-ho's lack of empathy. Layers to Dae's character are gradually peeled back in XO, Kitty Season 2, giving us a character we had never thought of investing in.

'XO, Kitty' Season 2 Makes Dae's Storyline Compelling