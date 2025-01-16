Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the end of Season 2 of XO, Kitty.

The second season of Netflix's XO, Kitty ramps up everything that was already great about the show. Kitty's (Anna Cathcart) love life becomes even messier, as she grows closer to both Yuri (Gia Kim) and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), complicating things with their respective girlfriends, Juliana (Regan Aliyah) and Stella (Audrey Huynh). Kitty also dives more into her family history, learning about her mom's attempts to resolve an old family feud, and in turn trying to be the one to fix things this time around.

Meanwhile, Stella is a particularly compelling and effective villain, creating Moon Leaks to try to take down Min Ho's father, Moon (Philippe Lee), as revenge for humiliating her years before on one of his reality shows. The whole season builds up to a talent competition, where Stella, Dae (Minyeong Choi), and Eunice (Han Bi Ryu) all compete to win a large sum of money and the opportunity to open for Min Ho's brother, Joon Ho (Peniel) on his upcoming summer tour.

Everything Comes to a Head at the Talent Competition in the 'XO, Kitty' Season 2 Finale

Close

In the Season 2 finale, Kitty realizes that Stella is blackmailing Min Ho to make him help her win the talent competition so that she can get another chance at her singing career. If she loses, then she will publicly leak the fact that Joon Ho's girlfriend and backup dancer, Eun Ji (Rosy), is pregnant with his baby. Kitty comes up with a plan to save the day once she realizes that Joon Ho loves Eun Ji. After Kitty and Min Ho tell Moon the truth, Joon Ho publicly reveals the pregnancy and proposes to Eun Ji onstage, taking away Stella's blackmail material. Stella is not allowed to perform anymore, and she gets sent away with a sincere apology from Moon.

Stella has sabotaged all of her competitors in various ways, like poisoning Dae's backup dancers and destroying his backup music, as well as damaging Eunice's shoes. Ultimately, Kitty, Yuri, Q (Anthony Keyvan), Juliana, and Jin (Joshua Hyunho Lee) fill in as Dae's backup dancers, and Professor Lee (Michael K. Lee) plays his soundtrack (Jungkook's "Seven") on the guitar. Dae and Eunice's performances both go well, but Eunice ultimately wins the competition and gets to be the opener for Joon Ho's tour.

Kitty Reunites Her Grandmother and Great-Aunt in the Season 2 Finale of 'XO, Kitty'