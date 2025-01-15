XO, Kitty Season 1 left off on a cliffhanger, with the titular character heading back to the U.S. heartbroken and curious about the content of her mother's long-lost note. Although it wasn't clear whether the protagonist would find her way back to South Korea, fans of the show were thrilled to see Kitty (Anna Cathcart) alongside her KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul) colleagues in several first-look images and Season 2's official trailer, suggesting that her journey to finding love and uncovering her late mother's well-kept secrets is far from over. Given that the To All the Boys I Loved Before spin-off will premiere new episodes soon, you might be wondering who is coming back and what Season 2 will be about. To prep you for an immediate binge, here is a guide answering all of your burning questions.

Image via Netflix

Yes, XO, Kitty Season 2 already has a release date and it is fast approaching. The new episodes will drop on Netflix as of January 16, 2025. There will be 10 episodes total, much like Season 1, with audiences getting the chance to roam around KISS' halls for a while longer. The series was a streaming hit when it came out in 2023, reaching over 72.1 million hours in views upon its debut. Building off of To All the Boys I Loved Before's popularity, the spin-off allowed for Lara Jean's little sister to get more screen time and development then she had in the beloved trilogy.

Season 2 will see Kitty venture through Seoul a bit more while attending the same boarding school her late mother did. The character will also reunite with friends viewers have gotten to know in Season 1 and continue to make lasting memories.

Watch on Netflix

5 Is There a Trailer for 'XO, Kitty' Season 2?

After getting expelled from KISS at the end of Season 1, unsure if she would ever be able to return to the Korean boarding school, Kitty is seen back on campus in Season 2's official trailer. The character is determined to be less focused on love and more diligent with her schoolwork, trying to get her mind off Yuri. Yet, the more she tries to hide her feelings and pursue other relationships, the more the main character notices that she hasn't moved on. To make matters worse, Kitty and Min Ho are becoming inseparable, with viewers left to wonder if he will sweep her off her feet by the end of Season 2 (or if Yuri is who she's meant to be with). As the protagonist faces these personal dilemmas, the trailer also shows her embarking on new adventures and reuniting with a friend from back home who reminds her of her worth.