Teen matchmaker Kitty Covey is about to get back to work. Netflix shared the first images from Season 2 of its To All the Boys I've Loved Before spinoff, XO, Kitty, that prepares the main cast for another adventure full of drama, romance, and love triangles. The new episodes will see Kitty return to Seoul for another semester, this time completely single for the first time in a while and ready to start fresh and keep things casual. In addition to the images, a new teaser unveiled a January 16 release date for when viewers can expect new roommates, more romance, more travel, and more love triangles.

Despite the ending of Season 1 which saw Kitty (Anna Cathcart) kicked out of KISS when she was discovered to be living in the boys' dorms, XO, Kitty will return to the rigorous school to pick up with the many twists and turns left open-ended. Kitty left things with a potential love square on her hands, but in Season 2, she's ready for much more casual dating and no more drama. Her love life takes a back seat, however, when she comes across a letter from her mother's past that sparks a whole new journey to uncover more about her. Between new faces at the school, more secrets coming out, and bonds being tested, she's about to learn some major lessons about just how complicated life, love, and family can get.

All three of Kitty's love interests from Season 1 are set to return, including Minyeong Choi as her ex-boyfriend Dae, Gia Kim as her unexpected crush Yuri, and Sang Heon Lee as the dashing Min Ho. The finale saw the title character start to come to terms with her bisexuality as she nearly confessed her feelings to Yuri before her plane ride home. That figures to be a major recurring plot point in Season 2 as Kitty further weighs what she wants from a relationship. Also on board for the new season are Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Peter Thurnwald, Philippe Lee, Audrey Huynh, Jocelyn Shelfo, Michael K. Lee, Sasha Bhasin, and Joshua Lee.

Who Is Behind 'XO, Kitty'?

Jenny Han, the author of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy of books, created XO, Kitty. For Season 2, Jessica O’Toole will be back at the helm as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, with Han and Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment joining her as executive producers as well. The studio behind the production is once again AwesomenessTV, coming off of past projects including Paramount+'s School Spirits, Hulu's Pen15, and, more recently, Nickelodeon's The Thundermans Return.

XO, Kitty returns to Netflix on January 16. Check out the images in the gallery above and the teaser in the player be