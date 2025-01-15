After a successful first season, XO, Kitty is back for round 2. The titular character is no longer Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) savvy matchmaker but is instead focused on finding her own soulmate. Her journey to South Korea has been no easy feat, with her getting entangled in a love triangle and compelled to uncover her late mother's secrets. As Kitty (Anna Cathcart) returns to KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul), determined to keep her head in the books, will matters of the heart get in the way of her plans? To find out what's next for the character in Season 2, here is a handy guide with when and where you can stream the series' latest episodes.

When Is 'XO, Kitty' Season 2 Coming Out?

All episodes of XO, Kitty Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on January 16, 2025. The show's first season was released in May 2023, bringing with it a sense of comfort for fans of the To All the Boys I Loved Before trilogy. After all, one of the films' side characters had the opportunity to get more screen time, as she travels to Seoul in search of love and getting to know more about her late mother.

The series was renewed for a second season only a few weeks after it came out on Netflix given its impressive debut, with the cast and crew heading back to set in April of last year. Season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes, much like its predecessor.

Can You Watch 'XO, Kitty' Season 2 Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, the only way to watch the YA drama is if you have a Netflix subscription since it isn't available elsewhere. Below is a breakdown of all the plans to consider if you have yet to sign up for the streaming platform.

Watch 'XO, Kitty' Season 2's Official Trailer

Season 2's official trailer starts off with Kitty arriving back on campus and reuniting with Q, saying that she will hit the books this semester. All the drama she experienced in Season 1, torn between her feelings for Dae and Yuri, has driven the protagonist to be more diligent with her schoolwork and further her quest for answers about her mother. Yet, as the rest of the clip hints at, it becomes clear that Kitty hasn't moved past all that happened with Yuri. Although she is open to dating girls, her mind always drifts back to her and what they've been through. On top of this, the main character is also unsure what is going on between her and Min Ho. After all, they've grown closer since the Season 1 finale but never explored the possibility of being more than friends. The trailer wraps up with Kitty embarking on new adventures and coming across a familiar face who gives her the advice that she needs to be more confident in herself.

What Will 'XO, Kitty' Season 2 Be About?

Here is the official synopsis for XO, Kitty Season 2, provided by Netflix:

"When Kitty heads back to KISS for her second semester, she’s single for the first time in a long time and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating — emphasis on casual. But she has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother’s past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change. As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family, and love are more complicated than she ever imagined."

Other Shows Like 'XO, Kitty' to Watch Next

Once you finish binging all 10 episodes of XO, Kitty, you will probably want to watch another show with a similar feel. The following recommendations have a few aspects in common with the Netflix original, and will surely keep you company after Kitty's journey comes to an end in Season 2.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (2022-Present)

Also based on novels by Jenny Han (who wrote the To All the Boys I Loved Before book series), The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly as she spends her school break at the Fishers' beach house. Although she's used to going to their place when on vacation, the protagonist begins to notice that things aren't as simple as they were when they were kids. Now a teen on the verge of falling in love and figuring out who she is, Belly realizes that she has a crush on Conrad (Christopher Briney), but also harbors feelings for his brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The Summer I Turned Pretty A love triangle between one girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer. Release Date June 17, 2022 Cast Lola Tung , Christopher Briney , Gavin Casalegno , Jackie Chung Main Genre Romance Seasons 3

'My Life With the Walter Boys' (2023-Present)

Different from Kitty, whose drive to move to Seoul was to get to know more about her late mother, Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) is forced to leave the big city and move to Nashville after her parents' passing. Living with her mother's best friend and her many children, the main character from My Life With the Walter Boys struggles to adapt to the countryside. As she spends time with Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry), Jackie begins to have a soft spot for both of them.

My Life with the Walter Boys My Life with the Walter Boys follows Jackie, a teenage girl from Manhattan who relocates to rural Colorado after losing her family in a tragic accident. She moves in with her guardian, Katherine, who is raising ten children. Jackie navigates this new environment while finding herself in a love triangle with two of the Walter brothers, Alex and Cole​. Release Date December 7, 2023 Cast Sarah Rafferty , Marc Blucas , Alisha Newton , Nikki Rodriguez , Noah LaLonde , Ashby Gentry Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Melanie Halsall Story By Ali Novak Writers Melanie Halsall , Ali Novak Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Jerry Ciccoritti , Winnifred Jong , Nimisha Mukerji Expand

'The Fabulous' (2022)

Similarly to XO, Kitty, The Fabulous is set in Seoul and follows two characters whose paths cross years after they break up. As they both chase their fashion dreams and try to survive in a competitive industry, Ji Woo-min (Choi Min-ho) and Pyo Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin) see their feelings for each other get in the way of their aspirations.

