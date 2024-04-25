The Big Picture XO, Kitty Season 2 is currently in production in Seoul, South Korea, following Kitty Song Covey's romantic adventures.

The series explores Kitty's beliefs about love and her experiences navigating long-distance relationships in a new city.

While there's no release date yet for Season 2, fans can catch up on Season 1 of XO, Kitty on Netflix now.

Netflix's beloved spinoff series XO, Kitty, which builds on the universe of the hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, has officially begun production on its second season in Seoul, South Korea. XO, Kitty centers on Kitty Song Covey, the spirited younger sister of Lara Jean from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. The series follows Kitty as she moves across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend in Seoul. Convinced she knows all there is to know about love, Kitty faces new challenges that test her theories and force her to navigate the complexities of her own romantic relationships.

New cast members were also announced today, via Variety. Audrey Huynh, known for her roles in indie gems like AZNBBGRL and Wyrm, s into the series regular role of Stella. Meanwhile, Sasha Bhasin from Brave the Dark, and Joshua Lee of Gangnam Project, are set to appear in recurring roles as Praveena and Jin, respectively. These new faces are joining an excellent cast led by Anna Cathcart, who reprises her role as the quirky and lovable teen matchmaker, Kitty Song Covey.

What's Season 2 of 'XO, Kitty' About?

The show continues to explore Kitty's adventures as she navigates the complexities of love and relationships, now on a global stage in Seoul. Season 2 promises to explore deeper into Kitty's journey, which tests her self-proclaimed expertise in matters of the heart when she's reunited with her long-distance boyfriend. Among the cast members returning from the last time around are the likes of Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, and Jocelyn Shelfo.

XO, Kitty is crafted under the creative leadership of Jessica O’Toole, who serves as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Jenny Han, the acclaimed author behind the original To All the Boys books, continues her role as an executive producer, alongside Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. Produced by Awesomeness Studios, the series maintains the charm and emotional depth that made the original films and the first season of the spinoff a success. Although Collider's Abby Cavenaugh wasn't a massive fan of the series, it's still enormously popular with viewers.

Cathcart was so charming in the To All the Boys trilogy that it's a shame both her and her character's potential was wasted on a mess like XO, Kitty, with its poorly conceived premise, contrived situations played for laughs, and lack of chemistry. If YA rom-coms are what you're in the mood for, then you'd be much better served by rewatching the franchise's original movies, another series based on Han's books (like The Summer I Turned Pretty), or perhaps even a good K-drama.

There is currently no release date for XO, Kitty Season 2. Check out the set image below, and watch Season 1 on Netflix.

