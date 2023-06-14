This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

While Kitty managed to get expelled and return home at the end of XO Kitty, we all knew somewhere she will come back because there are so many plot points that need to be covered and one season wasn’t enough for it. Well, fear not, Netflix has renewed the series for another season, the streamer announced with a tweet. The series will continue to chronicle Kitty’s (Anna Cathcart) adventure at Korean Independent School of Seoul.

XO Kitty had a lot to cover with a 10-episode long first season and it decently introduced fans to an entirely new world and set of characters. We saw Kitty leaving her family and country behind to study at her mother’s alma mater where coincidentally her crush also studies. In the first season Kitty turned into a sleuth and solved a mystery from her mother’s past as well as became more comfortable with her own sexuality. It remains to be seen how she deals with her emotions once she’s back.

What to Expect from XO Kitty Season 2

During the series finale we saw Kitty wrestling with her feeling for Yuri and finds herself sitting next to Min-ho in the airplane. The upcoming feature should shed some light on Kitty’s feelings and confusions towards both of them but before that the series would have to address how Kitty gets back to the school. The series should also focus more on her friends this time around giving fans more details into their inner feelings. All over, the next season will continue to have fun while giving us more storylines to invest ourselves into.

Image via Netflix

The series is created by To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before alum Jenny Han, who also serves as the writer and executive producer in addition to being a showrunner. Cathcart reprised her role from the Netflix original film making it the first series spin-off coming from an original feature by the streamer. The series introduced a slew of new characters including Choi Min-young as Dae-heon Kim, Anthony Keyvan as Quincy, Gia Kim as Yuri Han, Sang Heon Lee as Min-ho, Peter Thurnwald as Professor Alex Finnerty, Regan Aliyah as Juliana and Théo Augier Bonaventure as Florian among others.

No release date has been announced for the series, XO Kitty Season 1 is available on Netflix.