Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for XO, Kitty Season 2.

Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) went to K.I.S.S. with two things in mind: to follow her heart, and to learn more about her mom's past as a student there. Since then, XO, Kitty has focused on both of these storylines. Season 2 expands on each of them, with Kitty's love life becoming even more complicated and her investigation into her mom's past ultimately leading to the reveal of some major family secrets.

There is one major change in Season 2, though, and that is the addition of XO, Kitty's new villain, Stella (Audrey Huynh). Stella is first introduced as Kitty's new roommate, a sheltered girl from Ohio who's excited to branch out at K.I.S.S. By the end of the Season 2 premiere, though, it is revealed that Stella is not who she says she is. Her real name is Esther, and she's there to "get what's hers." Stella slowly wreaks a great deal of havoc throughout the season, and her motives eventually get revealed at the end. Ultimately, Stella is a fantastic villain, and she is exactly what XO, Kitty needed.

Stella's Sabotage Ramps Up the Stakes in 'XO, Kitty' Season 2

In Season 1 of XO, Kitty, the highest stakes were all emotional. The focus was primarily on Kitty's complicated romantic connections with Dae (Choi Min-young), Yuri (Gia Kim), and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). There was also the issue of Kitty's search into her mom's past and the risk of her status at K.I.S.S. after it was revealed that she had been secretly living in the boys' dorm. This season brings in real-life stakes, though, as Stella secretly works to take down Min Ho's father, Moon (Philippe Lee).

While Season 2 of XO, Kitty makes it clear throughout that Stella is not who she claims to be, her intentions and her motives are not revealed until later on. This mystery hangs over the season, hitting a turning point when the friend group takes a ski trip to Min Ho's father's cabin for Seollal. While on the trip, Stella brings Kitty's love letter to Yuri and leaks it to the rest of the group. Stella also shows an interest in staying back while everyone else goes skiing. Then Jin (Joshua Hyunho Lee) reveals that she had been snooping around in the drawers of Moon's office, clearly looking for something.

After Kitty realizes that Stella leaked her letter, Stella's motives and ultimate plan are still kept secret. Shortly after, an Instagram account called MoonLeaks pops up. The anonymous account exposes Moon for previously treating his employees and reality show contestants badly — and for wearing hair plugs. Kitty pieces the details together, although it takes Min Ho longer to accept the truth: Stella is the one behind MoonLeaks, and she's been using Min Ho this whole time just to get to Moon.