After much anticipation and nearly a two-year wait, Season 2 of XO, Kitty has officially been released, and it's an absolute delight. The season shows Kitty (Anna Cathcart) returning to K.I.S.S. for another semester for a second chance after being expelled. While there, she does some more investigating into her mom's history as a student at K.I.S.S., and learns some shocking family secrets. She also becomes even more entangled in her previous love triangle between Yuri (Gia Kim) and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), which is now more like a love hexagon.

While Kitty started the series in a long-distance relationship with Dae (Choi Min-young), their relationship ended for good in Season 1, and the two have since become close friends. Season 2 started off with Kitty pining after Yuri, who was in a serious relationship with Juliana (Regan Aliyah). Meanwhile, Kitty and Min Ho went back to being friends after she rejected his love confession. It was unclear at the beginning of the season who Kitty's endgame would be, but now, XO, Kitty seems to be using callbacks to To All the Boys I've Loved Before to foreshadow that Kitty will end up with Min Ho.

'XO, Kitty' Season 2 Reenacts Lara Jean and Peter's Iconic Track Scene with Kitty and Min Ho

Close

Kitty and Min Ho may be platonic for the entire second season of XO, Kitty, but the show finds clever ways to compare them to Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) through the recreation of two of the latter's iconic scenes. The first is the famous track scene from To All the Boys I've Loved Before. In the first To All the Boys movie, Lara Jean was having a perfectly normal day, until Peter came up to her and politely rejected her. It was then that Lara Jean realized that her love letters had been sent out, and in a panic, she fainted right there on the track. When Lara Jean fainted, Peter looked over her with concern and then helped her up.

The track scene is where Lara Jean and Peter had their first non-spin-the-bottle-kiss, with Lara Jean spontaneously kissing him to throw Josh (Israel Broussard) off her trail when he tried to confront her about her letter. In Kitty and Min Ho's version of the scene, the moment is much more low-key, but it is equally as meaningful. In order to stall K.I.S.S.'s track regional qualifier so that it doesn't start without Q (Anthony Keyvan), Kitty pretends to faint on the track. Min Ho, not knowing it's fake, rushes over to check on her. The scene perfectly mirrors Lara Jean and Peter's scene, but with a playful twist that fits Kitty and Min Ho.

'XO, Kitty' Season 2 Reenacts Lara Jean and Peter's Hot Tub Scene with Kitty and Min Ho