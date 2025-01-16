Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the second season of XO, Kitty.Based on the Jenny Han trilogy of the same name, To All the Boys I've Loved Before is one of the most delightful and swoonworthy romantic comedies of recent years. The film and its sequels follow the romance of Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), through fake dating to real dating, to ultimately ending up together. The films' spin-off series, XO, Kitty, puts the youngest Song Covey sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), front and center.

The first season of XO, Kitty starts off with cameos from her father (John Corbett) and stepmother (Sarayu Blue), but aside from that, the cameos are limited. Kitty travels to Korea to attend a boarding school called K.I.S.S., where she investigates her mom's past there and finds her heart torn between multiple people. While Season 1 of XO, Kitty focuses on introducing the show's cast of characters, Season 2 incorporates two major cameos from To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Although Lara Jean sadly does not make an appearance in the show this season, Peter does.

Peter Kavinsky Returns in 'XO, Kitty' Season 2

Kitty mentions Lara Jean and Peter throughout Season 2, just as she did in the first season of XO, Kitty. She talks about how Peter is always at their house, and she mentions that Lara Jean is the one who told her to write a love letter addressed to Yuri (Gia Kim). Episode 6, "Kiss and Makeup," starts at a low point for Kitty. Yuri has been avoiding her since their kiss, and her impromptu family reunion ended in disaster. Luckily, Peter is in Seoul for a lacrosse tournament, and the two of them end up spending the afternoon together.

Peter's visit is full of gems for fans of him and Lara Jean. When he tells Kitty that he wants to prepare a surprise for Lara Jean, she mistakenly thinks he's planning to propose. Peter teases Kitty and reminds her that they're only 22, but it's clear that that is in the cards for them down the road. Peter delights in picking out a variety of stickers, pens, and stationery for Lara Jean at the store, sparing no expense to get her everything that she might possibly like. Later in the episode, Peter even refers to Lara Jean as "the love of my life."