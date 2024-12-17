We are just two weeks away from 2025, and XO, Kitty fans have one more reason to be excited for January. Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 2, and it makes an important revelation for the upcoming season. Noah Centineo (The Recruit) will make a guest appearance! The new season hits the streamer on January 16, so fans won't have too long to wait to see what happens, but let's not get too ahead of ourselves, because there's plenty to unpack in the trailer.

The trailer reveals that Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) is packed and ready for a new semester at KISS and wants a fresh start. No meddling, no drama. She just wants to hit the books and possibly discover who her mother really was. It's Kitty 2.0 time! Of course, drama has a way of finding her. We don't know the exact details around Peter's (Centineo) presence in Season 2, but it is exciting to see him return to the franchise after starring as the romantic lead to Kitty's sister, Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor), in the To All The Boys films. In an official statement, Centineo said that coming back to that universe "was a true joy" and that he hopes fans have as much fun with Season 2 as he did.

'XO, Kitty' Season 2 Has Moments You "Will Never See Coming"