Netflix has had a lot of successful film franchises over the years and one of its more recent hits was the To All the Boys trilogy. Based off the New York Times best-selling book series of the same name by Jenny Han, romantic dramedy fans quickly flocked to these characters. The final film in that series, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, wrapped up the love story of Lara Jean and Peter earlier this year. Fans of the series can now finally wipe away their tears as a new spinoff series entited XO, Kitty starring Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty is officially a go at the streamer with Anna Cathcart reprising her role.

It was first reported back in March that the spinoff was in active development, but the To all the Boys official Twitter account made the announcement with a tweet stating “ The Story isn’t over just yet. XO, Kitty, a Spinoff series starring @annacathcart inspired by To All the Boys is on its way to Netflix”. Attached to the tweet was a video of a letter from Kitty herself with a voiceover from star Cathcart reading the note teasing that there are more letters on the way with her love story just beginning.

Cathcart got her first big break when she played the lead role of Agent Olympia in the Emmy Award-winning PBS children’s series, Odd Squad. The role earned her a Canadian Screen Award and a Daytime Emmy nomination. Her other well known credits include Dizzy in the Disney hit musical Descendants and Young Drizella in the long-running ABC TV drama Once Upon a Time. She was one of the breakout stars from the To All the Boys Franchise with her snarky and funny character being one of the highlights of the film. Now she has more time to shine with this spinoff series exploring her own romantic journey.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: This Beloved 'To All the Boys' Character Is Getting Their Own Netflix Spinoff TV Series

The series will be a 10 episode, 30 minute, Y/A dramedy starring Cathcart and is being showrun by book series creator Han and Sascha Rothchild. Han and Rothchild will also serve as executive producers with Matt Kaplan a part of ACE Entertainment.

While no release date has been confirmed yet, sometime in 2022 is a safe bet. Awesomeness Studios, ACE Entertainment, and Netflix look to continue the success of the To All the Boys franchise with this new romantic series. The pilot was co-written by Han and Siobhan Vivian. If it is anything like its movie counterparts, this series will be one rollercoaster of emotions.

Check out the announcement and read the synopsis below:

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

KEEP READING: The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch 'Ted Lasso' Cut Like 'The Batman' Trailer I am BELIEVE.

Read Next