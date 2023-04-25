Nearly five years following the debut of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Netflix is revisiting the story of one character who won over audiences just as quickly as the movie itself did: Kitty Covey. This May, the youngest Covey sister is leading her own spin-off series, entitled XO, Kitty. With just a few weeks left to go, Netflix released the official trailer for the spin-off.

The series follows its title character, a teenager and self-proclaimed love expert -- she did bring Lara Jean and Peter together, after all. After watching her sister's relationship bloom, Kitty (Anna Cathcart) is ready to pursue her own with a Korean boy named Dae (Minyeong Choi). So, she moves across the world to South Korea to reunite with Dae. However, she quickly realizes real life doesn't quite match up with the romance novel ideas in her mind.

Blended with some archival footage from the movies, the trailer picks up where the first clip left viewers: Kitty (Cathcart) was accepted into a South Korean school, and her father (John Corbett) and Trina (Sarayu Blue) decided she can attend. What ensues after matches right up with what the series is about, as Kitty learns that Dae has moved on with another girl who already lived in the country. But Kitty didn't move all that way for nothing, and despite the hiccup, she's determined to win Dae back as she adjusts to her new school.

Image via Netflix

While Kitty works towards her primary goal, the trailer teases that romance won't be the only prominent theme in the series. Kitty herself even says it's "not all about a boy" as she also sets her mind on experiencing all that South Korea has to offer. Naturally, she'll face several challenges along the way, but she maintains a determined mindset to keep her going. From the looks of it, her journey goes pretty well as she gets her own coming-of-age story.

The XO, Kitty Team

The series was created by To All the Boys author Jenny Han, who co-showruns and executive produces with Sascha Rothchild. ACE Entertainment's Matt Kaplan also acts as executive producer. Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky, and Katina Medina Mora are the series directors. Along with the aforementioned cast, XO, Kitty stars Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Michael K Lee as Professor Lee, Regan Aliyah as Juliana, Yunjin Kim as Jina, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, and Théo Augier as Florian.

The 10-episode first season of XO, Kitty premieres May 18 only on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below: