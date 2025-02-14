XO, Kitty fans just got the best – and most appropriate – Valentine's Day gift ever. Today, Netflix decided that it would keep the romance rolling by announcing that the rom-com series has been officially renewed for Season 3 and is already in the works. The news was delivered by the series star Anna Cathcart, who shared a post on social media in which she receives some V-day gifts. Netflix is yet to announce a release window for the new episodes.

The best part of the news is that XO, Kitty fans won’t be left hanging: by the end of Season 2, Kitty (Cathcart) decided to accept Min Ho’s (Sang Heon Lee) invitation to go on a summer tour. Since the duo had some unresolved issues that date back to the Season 1 finale, chances are that they will either hook up or become best friends by the end of the vacation. The renewal also means that we’ll get to spend another semester at KISS – will Kitty finally be able to buckle down and study with no distractions?

In an official statement, XO, Kitty showrunner, executive producer and writer Jessica O’Toole celebrated the renewal and teased a lot more drama for the new episodes, as well as the first one of the series with the summer vibes:

“I’m so excited to head back to Seoul for another season with our incredible cast and crew. If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama…just wait. I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 but I can promise season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode — not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure…and kissing. Lots of kissing.”

'XO, Kitty' Has Successfully Expanded on 'To All The Boys' Universe

XO, Kitty is a spin-off from the highly successful rom-com trilogy To All The Boys. In Season 2, the connection between both branches was made stronger by featuring a special guest appearance from Noah Centineo (The Recruit), who visited Kitty in Seoul. The popularity of the spin-off series also made itself known through numbers: Season 2 debuted on Netflix with over 14 million views, and its momentum brought Season 1 and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before back to the top 10 list of most-watched titles for the first time in years.

The main cast is expected to return for Season 3, including Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Anthony Keyvan(Q), Regan Aliyah (Juliana), Peter Thurnwald (Alex), Philippe Lee (Mr. Moon), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison), Michael K. Lee (Professor Lee), Sasha Bhasin (Praveena) and Joshua Lee (Jin).

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for XO, Kitty Season 3. You can stream all episodes from Season 1 and Season 2 now.