Xochitl Gomez, who jumped to stardom by playing America Chavez in last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, wants to see development for her character in the future, perhaps in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. In a recent red carpet event for Creed III, Gomez was asked by Deadline about what fans can expect from Chavez the next time she appears on the big screen. The actress played coy regarding her return in the fifth Avengers movie, stating that she wasn't sure if she'll be in it. She also elaborated regarding the courage and confidence America must develop in order to grow as a superhero and as a human being:

I would like to see a very powerful America. In 'Doctor Strange' she didn't know what she was doing, she was scared, and she didn't know how to use her powers. Hopefully, she's got a little bit of training under her belt. I'd like to see a little bit more of a secure America.

In Multiverse of Madness, America is revealed to be the only person in the Marvel Cinematic Universe able to travel between different dimensions and timelines. Her powers make her the main target of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who had just begun to explore her identity as the Scarlet Witch. Wanda wants to steal America's powers, so she can travel to a universe where she can raise her children in peace. After the events of WandaVision, Wanda's kids disappear when she frees the people of Westview from her control, leaving the witch devastated, lonely, and determined to get her family back.

When America can't seem to outrun Maximoff across the Multiverse, she must go to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. The pair don't trust each other at first but, in the face of imminent danger, they are forced to cooperate in order to prevent the Scarlet Witch from killing Chavez. Gomez learned a lot from her experience while working on Sam Raimi's blockbuster, including receiving advice from Patrick Stewart. The acclaimed actor told Gomez to always be kind with the people she met throughout the course of her career, treating everyone with respect and an eagerness to work together.

America Chavez's Future

While it certainly remains unclear if America Chavez will be back to fight Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in 2025, it should be comforting for fans to know that Gomez is remarkably excited to come back to the role, regardless on what upcoming project she returns in. Due to the fact that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced new storylines that seem disconnected at first sight, it is hard to predict where the character could pop up next.

Time will tell when we can expect the return of America Chavez but, in the meantime, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream on Disney+.