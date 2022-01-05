DC is prepping for their upcoming Blue Beetle film, as it would seem. Star Xolo Maridueña revealed in an interview with USA Today that he has already tried on his character Jaime Reyes's super suit twice in costume fittings, which he describes as "awesome".

In the interview, Maridueña discussed his outing as DC’s first live-action Latino superhero, and his transition from Netflix to the big screen:

“Honestly, it feels like I've skipped a few stepping stones. “Cobra Kai” has been such a wonderful opportunity, (and) it feels a little bit intimidating being this is my first movie and it's in a realm that's totally different than anything I've ever worked on. I'm nervous, but I'm excited. It's gonna be important, not only for Latinos and to see people of color, brown people, represented onscreen, but also show a story that we haven't really seen before.”

Blue Beetle will be Maridueña’s first theatrical stint as an actor. The young actor has a few TV credits under his belt, including currently starring as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai, a series sequel to the martial-arts film The Karate Kid. While DC has yet to release any official looks at the suit Maridueña describes as “awesome”, previously released art shows the Blue Beetle in all his armored glory. “We've done two suit fittings.” Maridueña shared. “They're hoping that I get more buff by the time we actually start filming.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Blue Beetle' Movie Gets First Look at Suit in Concept Art The script for Blue Beetle is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with Angel Manuel Soto set to direct. The film has been confirmed to be an installment of DC’s Extended Universe, but few plot details have been revealed, aside from the film focusing on the Jaime Reyes incarnation of the hero. As production inches closer, Maridueña is set to hit the gym as he gets to work becoming a superhero.

Moved from its original HBO Max release to theaters, the live-action Blue Beetle adaptation is expected to premiere August 18, 2023.

