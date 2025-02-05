With the final episodes of Cobra Kai rolling out on Netflix less than a week from now, everyone wants to hear from the stars themselves about how they feel and what we can expect from the characters' journeys as they give one final bow before the series' end. Luckily for Collider readers, our Editor Aidan Kelley was able to speak with none other than Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle) himself during the Saturn Awards last weekend, and the actor was happy to talk a little bit about Miguel's journey and how it connects to the Karate Kid franchise as a whole.

From the start, Miguel has been a sort of reflection of the journey of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in The Karate Kid and its sequels. The boy also had a difficult childhood and adolescence, and martial arts became the turning point that taught him valuable lessons. During the interview, Maridueña revealed he's as happy as anyone else that Cobra Kai went on for as long as it did. He stated:

"It is the greatest gift. I never thought we would get six seasons to tell these stories. So to live in this character and this world for all these years has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life. And more than, you know, reflecting on Miguel's journey... it has really put into perspective Danny and Johnny's journey. Having come from the '84 flick all the way to now, the feeling of those final episodes was just wanting to perfect everything and do all that we could to make sure they were happy."

What's Next For Xolo Maridueña?