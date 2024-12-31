Fast 11, the next and allegedly last film in the Fast and Furious franchise, is taking some time to get its engine running. But while you're waiting, one of Vin Diesel's first action films is coming to streaming next month. xXx will stream on Prime Video starting January 1, 2025.

Fresh off the sleeper-hit success of Pitch Black, which featured Diesel as scene-stealing, silver-eyed antihero Riddick, the actor became a hot commodity in Hollywood. Following his supporting role in 2001's The Fast and the Furious, Diesel was signed on to star in xXx, an extreme-sports-themed action film, with Fast and the Furious director Rob Cohen at the helm. The film was intended to be a James Bond film for the '00s - and even dispatches a tuxedo-clad spy (Cobra Kai's Thomas Ian Griffith) in its opening sequence to hammer that message home. Diesel was paid $10 million USD for his role, but the investment proved to be a wise one; the film made $277 million on an $88 million budget.

What Is 'xXx' About?

Close

Diesel stars as Xander Cage, an extreme athlete whose dangerous stunts land him in trouble with the authorities. He's recruited by NSA agent Augustus Gibbons (Samuel L. Jackson), who offers him a chance to wipe his criminal record clean by working as a secret agent - codenamed 'xXx' after the tattoo on he back of his neck. After dispatching a cartel torturer (Danny Trejo), he's sent to Prague to infiltrate Anarchy 99, a terrorist group led by Yorgi (Martin Csokas). He soon learns that Anarchy 99 has "Silent Night", a deadly Russian biochemical weapon, in their possession, and plans to unleash it on the world. With the help of his NSA super-spy gear, his extreme sports skills, and Yelena (Asia Argento), a Russian agent who's infiltrated the group herself as Yorgi's right-hand woman, he's going to have to save the world, whether he wants to or not.

The film's success resulted in a sequel, but Diesel declined to return. Cage was then killed off-screen, with Ice Cube starring as his replacement, Darius Stone, in 2005's xXx: State of the Union. Diesel returned in the belated 2017 sequel, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which revealed that Cage's death was faked; it also featured Ice Cube as Stone. A fourth film is in development, but has been stalled by wrangling over the rights to the franchise.

xXx will stream on Prime Video starting January 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Watch on Prime Video