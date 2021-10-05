From showrunner/executive producer Eliza Clark and adapted from the DC Comics title by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the drama series Y: The Last Man is set in a post-apocalyptic world after an event has wiped out every mammal with a Y chromosome, or so it seemed until one cisgender man and his pet monkey inexplicably turned up alive. While the survivors in this new world are struggling to figure out what comes next, Agent 355 (Ashley Romans) suddenly finds herself in the unique position of being by the new president’s side, as she tries to get answers for why her son didn’t meet his demise.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, Romans talked about why this material works better as a TV show, connecting to the voice of her character, the collaborative creative process, the physical prep she did for the role, her stand-out moment in Episode 4, how Agent 355 feels about her mission with Yorick (Ben Schnetzer), her most exciting and most challenging moment this season, what the atmosphere is like on set, and whether she has an idea of where Season 2 could go, if they get to continue telling this story.

Collider: This is a property that has been in development for quite some time. It was first going to be a movie, and then a TV show, and even as a TV show, it’s been evolving and taking shape for awhile. And then, you got hired in a recasting and thrown into it. How quickly did you have to find your footing and figure out this character and her place in the story? Did you have time to figure out what you were doing, before you jumped into this?

ASHLEY ROMANS: The process was intense yet gentle, if that makes sense. I was one of the last people cast. Speaking to the movie, what I really love is that Eliza Clark said, “In order to honor the big adventure that is the graphic novels, this wouldn’t really function in the finite beginning and ending world of a movie. It works better as a TV show.” I love that we were given the first six episodes upfront, so it felt as though we were prepping a play. A very long play, but it definitely helped with knowing the character arc and where the character is going. That was a lot of fun. And also, the system of support we have, between the producers and the showrunner, Eliza Clark, the writers and the directors who came to set, I did feel really supported. It felt as though I had a lot of time. I knew what I wanted to do with the character because I enjoyed the graphic novels so much and her voice seems so specific to me. I could hear it. It wasn’t necessarily my voice in the beginning, but over time, the voice from the graphic novels and my own voice have morphed into this new meta medium of the show.

When we meet Agent 355, we realize pretty quickly that we’re probably not going to learn too much about her and her background, at least right away. She’s a bit mysterious. Did you have more of the backstory, as far as where she would be going in the show, or was she also a bit mysterious to you for awhile?

ROMANS: No, I knew everything. I had a whole history in my head and it was clear to me, all the history that this character carries. As we went on, there were a couple moments where I would get new information and I had to adjust my own story a little bit. What I love too is that sometimes these events happen in the show and it challenges the history that I had for this character in my head, but that’s okay because memory is so subjective and people’s memories are so unreliable that it’s okay that it’s not quite linear or it doesn’t quite align. It’s all about flowing in the creative process. Speaking to Eli, sometimes she would change something, if it didn’t resonate with me as true. She was always open to feedback from the actors, and I felt super supported and trusted. So, it wasn’t that difficult.

What sort of prep did you do for this? This is a very physical role, so were there specific things that you had to do to prepare or to train?

ROMANS: Yeah, it is a very physical role. In terms of prep, it was essential that I was working out. Nobody really asked me to do that, in terms of network. It was never a requirement at all, but her body is this machine and it’s completely functional. That’s what she uses her body for. Independent of any aesthetic thing, she is in tune with her body. I was jogging often. I also did stunt training in my living room. Actually, I started doing some training in my living room during quarantine, during the pandemic, a few months before I even got the audition. That was a lot of fun, kicking and punching and nothing in particular. And also, my partner, when we were in quarantine together in Toronto, where we filmed the first season, trained me in Brazilian jujitsu. That was a very humbling experience in physical training because you might get choked out and you have to breathe and stay calm through oxygen. It was also a lot of meditation work. That was the prep that I did.

And then, you get Episode 4 and you find that you have a song and dance number. What was your reaction to that and what was it like to actually do that?

ROMANS: The song and dance number was so much fun. It was such a dream come true for me. Honestly, filming that, the day of it, felt like my wedding day. I think it’s the closest to a wedding I’m ever gonna have. I felt so supported by hair, makeup, and everybody. I worked with two vocal coaches, Gina Saputo and Elaine Overholt. What I loved most about it was that it’s such a great detail for this character to have because it really speaks to the fact that this woman, underneath it all, underneath this bravado and being a soldier, she’s an artist and that’s just dying to come out. It’s gonna come out regardless. She’s trying to keep it suppressed herself and she can’t even do it. That whole singing and dancing number was just a dream come true. It was great.

It’s such a funny contrast between what we see of her, as a character, and then you in that outfit with the song and dance number.

ROMANS: Yes. I’m glad people can see all of the colors and the contradictions that exist inside of her. And also, my hope is that people can recognize that themselves and be less afraid of it. Everyone has that in the show, every character.

I love it. I’m partial to a good song and dance number anyway, but I love that this is a show where that somehow still works.

ROMANS: Oh, girl, me too. I’ve always wanted to do a movie musical. I’ve always wanted to do musicals. I’ve been out here in L.A. and my goal was to do a 99-seat theater musical or something. I love a good musical.

Your character immediately is focused on this mission. She just keeps going and doesn’t stop. Has she come to terms with what’s going on? Do you think she’s even taking a minute to fully soak in what’s happening?

ROMANS: Yeah. I think she’s like a shark, in the sense that, if she just stops moving, she feels like she’s gonna die, even though that’s not true. What I resonated with particularly is the workaholism. I think a lot of people experience that too. If you relate it back to real life, when the COVID pandemic first hit, we were quarantined to our houses and a lot of people didn’t even know who they were without going to work or going to that yoga class, or how they function within the world. It was really disorienting. For her, God is in the routine, so she falls back into this routine of discipline. She realizes it’s a faulty foundation because who she is, is gonna come out regardless. You’ll find out, later on in the season, that she’s avoiding a lot of the grief, but she’s also been really primed, more so than the other characters, to experience this kind of tragedy because she’s experienced such tragedy of this magnitude, of her whole world collapsing, before. This isn’t her first rodeo, in terms of grief.

Image via FX

Because of all of this, she’s stuck with this guy that she probably would never have chosen to be stuck with. How does she feel about the responsibility of keeping Yorick alive and how does she feel about him, specifically?

ROMANS: It’s funny because Yorick and 355 are around the same age, and I think she’s a little jealous that Yorick has been able to stay a kid for so long, so much longer than her. She’s a little resentful for that, but also, she’s a little afraid of him, in the sense that something in him has the ability to activate this vulnerability and this softness inside of her, and in this world, that vulnerability is a liability. She’s trying to keep that boundary. The most intense boundary I’ve ever seen in any character is her name. She won’t even allow anyone to know her real name. She needs to function as a number, and I think that’s indicative of her relationship with Yorick and her relationship with the world. At the heart of it all, she’s this bad-ass, but she’s also very sensitive.

There are so many interesting things about her and about that relationship. That relationship between those characters is just such a complicated one.

ROMANS: The complication of the relationship really speaks to how ambiguous and complicated the world is, at the moment. Sometimes they’re like siblings fighting. Sometimes they’re more like lovers. Sometimes they’re more like mother and son. It’s not gonna fit any type of specific label that we have because that’s not how they’re gonna get through the world together.

It’s such a frustrating dynamic because he really needs her to survive, and yet he keeps thinking he can do it on his own.

ROMANS: Right, but she also is learning the same lessons. She’s learning that she really can’t lead him the way that she’s always been led herself. In terms of Episode 4, what I really loved is that scene where she says, “Take your clothes off because I tell you to take your clothes off.” You can tell that’s something that’s been done to her. She follows orders. Yorick is so beautiful, in the sense that he leads with his heart. He feels like he sees Beth, so he follows that. He loves animals. She loves animals too, but she’s still afraid of that love. It’s great. I love it.

Image via FX

He has to wear a mask for a decent portion of the time, in order to hide his identity. What’s it like to have a scene partner whose face is largely covered up by a mask, especially when the mask is fogging up?

ROMANS: Let me tell, Ben [Schnetzer] is such a good sport. The amount of props he needs to deal with, on any given day on set, is mind boggling. He’s carrying this crate, and the majority of the time the crate is empty, but he endows it with so much preciousness that I sometimes feel as though there’s a live animal in that crate, at all times. He’s running with this crate and his backpack and he can’t breathe because of this foggy gas mask on him, so kudos to him. The only time I was really nervous about it was realizing, “Okay, so it’s me and Ben in this frame and the audience is only gonna see my face.” But it was fun working with him. It was great.

When it comes to the fact that he just keeps getting himself into trouble that she has to keep getting him out of, do you feel like she’s at least contemplated the possibility of either leaving him behind or just killing him herself?

ROMANS: We’ll get there, don’t worry. In the beginning, it’s still pretty fresh. She still has a lot of patience left in her, but there might be a moment, later in the season, where she might consider offing him herself. I don’t think she’s ever gonna kill him. She knows that he’s a baby and he doesn’t know any better.

What was the most difficult scene or moment for you to shoot this season?

ROMANS: I wouldn’t say it was difficult or challenging, in that sense. The scene where we first meet Dr. Mann was the most exciting scene because Diana Bang is so brilliant and she brings this energy that’s so different than me and Ben. Up until then, the tone of it was very different. She brought this energy that really threw us into the hyper presence of the moment. It felt like a tennis match between three people, for the first time ever in the series. That was a challenge, but in the sense that it was a game. I think also, in Episode 5, where we meet Agent 525, played by Lou Jurgens, who’s a fantastic actor, that scene I have with them, for my character, felt super confronting. It’s the first time my character has seen anyone like herself, and she also learns that that her identity as special or exceptional is not what she thought it was. That was the most challenging scene, in terms of my own character arc, having to walk away from that person, after I just saw myself, and having to complete this mission, or trying to figure out what it is I want. It’s super confusing for 355, and it was also confusing for me too.

Image via FX

I love the addition of Diana Bang’s character because she’s so unexpectedly unpredictable, which I thought was interesting. You meet her and you think you know exactly who the character is, but then you learn that you really don’t.

ROMANS: Yes, and that’s what excites me so much about Diana, as an actor. I don’t know what she’s gonna do, moment to moment, within a scene and what she’s gonna bring. It’s so delicious to work with.

What have you also enjoyed about working with Diane Lane? Does 355 respect Jennifer Brown, or is it just about serving a purpose and having a mission?

ROMANS: I think it’s definitely a little bit of both. First, Diane Lane is as talented as she is kind as she is beautiful. She has been just the dream of a number one. She’s such a gift to work with, and so generous with her time and attention. It’s pretty remarkable, actually, to work with such a veteran of her caliber. In terms of 355 and Jennifer Brown’s relationship, 355 is a soldier and a general, and I think she admires the softness within Jennifer Brown and her ability to lead. We saw in Episode 2, in the Pentagon room when everyone was freaking out and Jennifer Brown was able to ground the room and be this maternal figure for everybody and have this strength. You see how that resonates with 355, and she says, “That woman. I wanna follow that woman. I wanna serve that woman. That’s my next handler, in a sense.” Also, 355 understands the elements of human error and knows that when it comes to her son, Jennifer is not going to be clear-headed. She’s not going to do what needs to be done. She doesn’t respect Jennifer, in that sense. She understands that Jennifer is a civilian that got promoted to a higher position, so 355 is willing to step in and be a surrogate mother, or maternal figure, or even a father figure. She’ll be whatever Yorick needs, in that moment.

Do you feel 355 has guilt for any of what she does, or does she not have guilt about her actions when they serve a greater purpose?

ROMANS: As you see in Episode 1, I don’t think she has any guilt about what she does. Being a spy and not having any social life or friends or attachments to anything, she allows herself to get lost in these missions. That’s where she gets to act. I do think part of her really did love Rafe, the guy that she blew up in the first episode. I think she did love him, at one point, but she has more loyalty to the mission. Before the event happened and the world was normal, she understood her place. After the event happened, her world is turned upside down and she has to deal with all of these feelings. She realizes, “I killed people for nothing? What was the purpose of all of this?” She attaches herself to purpose, to feel better and ease her guilt. The main motivator of her trying to save humanity by saying this one Y chromosome is her trying to convince herself that she’s still a good person and her life was not in vain.

Image via FX

Overall, what is the atmosphere like on this set? When you’re telling a story that is so intense, what’s the vibe like while you’re shooting it? Do you guys still find a way to have fun?

ROMANS: Yeah, for sure. You have to. The creative process is so much play. It requires so much play, especially when you’re dealing with a story along these lines and that is so intense. I think Eliza is pretty clairvoyant, in the sense that there were a lot of things that she wrote, and then, a week later, it actually happened in real life and we saw it in the world. It’s cathartic to deal with that. We had a lot of really amazing cast and crew that was just there to serve each other, their colleagues, and the story. It was a very well-intentioned and successful experience, working on set.

You’re telling a life-altering story during a pandemic, so it just seems like there would be a lot of freaking out.

ROMANS: Because we were in Toronto and the whole city was shut down, and the border was shut down as well, it felt a little claustrophobic, in a weird way. We also had to quarantine. There wasn’t a lot of freaking out energy. It was there underneath, but it was also a lot of quiet reflection. It was a time of a lot of solitude. We didn’t have anybody else, other than each other, and that was intense. All of my socialization that I did was through work. We became this big theater troupe, which in some ways, was a perfect storm that created this show.

Is this a situation where you have ongoing conversations with the creative team about where things are headed with the story and the character and when it’s headed there? Doo you have a sense of what Season 2 would be, if you get to continue telling this story, or do you prefer not to think quite so far ahead?

ROMANS: It’s definitely an element of both. Louise Friedberg, the director of Episode 1 and 2, said it great. She said, “This is a big artistic endeavor, just take it one bite at a time.” That really helped me not feel so overwhelmed. There are a lot of possibilities for what’s gonna happen in the future. We’ve had conversations with the writers’ room. The writers’ room is so fantastic and so curious about the actors’ input and experience. So, yeah, we have an idea.

Y: The Last Man is available to stream at FX on Hulu.

