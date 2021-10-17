Eliza Clark, the showrunner for Y: The Last Man, announced today on Twitter that the series will not be returning for a second season on FX on Hulu. The series, adapted from a comic book by the same name created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, met mixed reviews after its drop on September of this year.

The six-episode season told the story an apocalyptic event in which all living mammals with a Y chromosome died at the same time except for one man named Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his monkey, Ampersand. The show, which stars Olivia Thirlby, Ashley Romans, Amber Tamblyn, Elliot Fletcher, and Diane Lane, goes on to follow the fall out that happens when the world is wiped of cis-men and why this one was able to survive.

Many are out to find Yorick, but luckily for him, his mother (Lane) is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and able to keep him safe as they search the world for the answer of not only his survival, but also how to make sure humanity moves forward.

In her statement, Clark mentioned that “there is so much story left to tell” and that they “know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story”. For fans of the series, it sounds like Clark and the team at Y: The Last Man are going to fight hard to bring the story to another network. Clark goes on to say “Y: THE LAST MAN is about gender, about how oppressive systems inform identity”.

The show was definitely one of a kind and it sounds like one that also practiced what it preached. Clark also mentions that they “had a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production.” She also mentioned that there are no hard feelings with FX and even went on to add that “FX has been an amazing partner”.

Check out the full tweet below and stay posted to Collider for more updates on a possible new home network for Y: The Last Man.

