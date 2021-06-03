FX also announced summer dates for the return of 'What We Do in the Shadows,' 'Archer,' 'American Horror Story' and more.

After years in development, FX has finally announced the release date for their Y: The Last Man series. Y: The Last Man will debut on September 13 through FX on Hulu.

The Y: The Last Man comic book series debuted in 2002 from Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra, and ran for 60 issues. The series takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that leaves all mammals with a Y chromosome extinct, with the exception of a cisgender man and his monkey. Y: The Last Man tells the story of the survivors who plan on building a better world out of the remnants of this disaster.

Y: The Last Man has an impressive cast, which includes Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. Every episode of this 10-episode season will be directed by women.

In addition to the Y: The Last Man news, FX also announced the premiere dates for several shows coming through September. Debuting on FX on August 25 is American Horror Story: Double Feature, the tenth installment of the horror anthology series. September 2 will see the premiere of What We Do in the Shadows Season 3, and Impeachment: American Crime Story will debut on September 7. Archer Season 12 will also start airing through FXX on August 25.

FX has several shows other than Y: The Last Man coming to Hulu as well. American Horror Stories comes out on July 15, while Reservation Dogs debuts on August 9, while the currently untitled anthology series from B.J. Novak premieres on September 16.

Y: The Last Man has been highly anticipated for years now, and thankfully, we can finally see the series when the first two of the show’s 10 episodes come to FX on Hulu on September 13.

