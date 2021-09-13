FX has just released the first scene of its highly anticipated new drama, Y: The Last Man, heralding the arrival of the first three episodes on Hulu. Long in the making, the series is an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's acclaimed comic book series of the same name.

The scene opens with shots of an eerily silent world where something has clearly gone wrong. Livestock lie rotting in the fields, streets are filled with crashed cars and airplanes, and corpses litter the otherwise empty buildings. With the post-apocalyptic setting firmly established, we then meet Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), the titular Last Man, and his pet monkey, Ampersand, as they scavenge for supplies. But as abandoned as the streets may be, they can still prove to be plenty dangerous.

It's a thrilling opening, hinting at the wider world of the series, particularly for fans of the original comics, who will immediately recognize Yorick's sleight of hand and unique sense of humor. Of course, the fact that this series exists at all is a thrill for fans, who have been clamoring for an adaptation since before discussions first began in 2007 for a feature film, and have held on through various staffing changes and production delays. The opening scene confirms a remarkably faithful translation to screen, at least as far as Yorick and Ampersand are concerned.

As for the rest of the characters, fans will have to check out the episodes now available on Hulu, but FX has put together a heck of a cast, including Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. Eliza Clark wrote the first two episodes and is also the series showrunner. Louise Friedberg directed the first two episodes, kicking off a season directed entirely by women, including Daisy von Scherler Mayer, Destiny Ekaragha, and Mairzee Almas.

The first three episodes of Y: The Last Man is streaming on FX on Hulu now, with subsequent episodes to follow each Monday. Check out the first scene below.

