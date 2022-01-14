Y: The Last Man is officially not returning for a second season. After being taken off FX on Hulu’s slate of content, the series was looking around for a new home network. Unfortunately, it was not picked up and will not be returning to tell more of its story. Series creator Eliza Clark took to Twitter to break the news to fans who were hoping the show would get at least one more season.

In a heartfelt post, Clark thanked the many fans that kept the hope alive while they shopped around for a new host network. She referred to working on the show as “the best creative work environment,” adding that she was “immensely proud of the work that we did.” She shared her happiness that the show got its shot at a first season, mentioning that many shows never even get made.

To round it out, Clark shared her joy in being able to turn her favorite comic into a TV show and to share the stories she loved. Finally, she refers to Y as “the one that got away” and promises her followers that she’ll be moving onwards and upwards to write new pieces.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Y: The Last Man's Amber Tamblyn on Playing a Character Who Isn't in the Comics and Loving Her Role

As Clark mentioned in her Tweet, Y: The Last Man was a series adapted from a comic book of the same name created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The series took place in a post-apocalyptic world after all mammals that carried a Y chromosome were wiped out. Mystery kicked in when a man named Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey, Ampersand, somehow survived the fallout. Now a hot commodity to the rest of the globe, Yorick struggles to decide who is friend and who is foe, all while fighting to survive. Along with Schnetzer, the series starred Olivia Thirlby, Ashley Romans, Amber Tamblyn, Elliot Fletcher, and Diane Lane.

The first season was met with mixed reviews from critics and was ultimately pulled by FX on Hulu back in October. At that time, Clark posted a tweet saying that “there is so much more left to tell.” It’s a bummer for fans who were looking forward to seeing what would happen in Season 2, which Clark shed some light on in her latest tweet saying the newest season was set to include “new twists on some of the best stories from the book (astronauts anyone?).”

While we are sad to see Y: The Last Man go, we agree with Clark and are happy that the series got a Season 1. Check out Clark’s tweet below to get the creator’s full take on the show’s cancellation.

The Best Vampire Movies & Series: 'What We Do In The Shadows,' 'Buffy,' 'Lost Boys' and More! On this episode of The Witching Hour, Haleigh and Perri also (try to) carve some vampire-themed pumpkins!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email