‘Y: The Last Man’ Series Casts Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown

Goat star Ben Schnetzer is set to play Yorick Brown in the upcoming Y: The Last Man series on FX, thereby replacing Barry Keoghan, Collider has confirmed.

Based on the comic book by Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man follows Yorick Brown, who finds himself as the last living cisgender male on Earth after a cataclysmic event wipes out every other man on the planet. With the help of his pet monkey Ampersand, Yorick sets out to find his girlfriend Beth, and together they end up traversing a post-apocalyptic world in which women call the shots.

Keoghan exited the project earlier this month, as Collider first reported. Schnetzer now joins a top-notch female cast that includes Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn. Lane will play Yorick’s mother, a U.S. Senator.

Eliza Clark will serve as showrunner and executive producer on Y after original showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal parted ways with the project last year. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will also executive produce via Color Force, along with Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas, the latter of whom will direct the pilot. Production is now slated to start in April, though it’s unclear whether the series remains on track for a late 2020 release, or if we’ll have to wait until early next year for it.

Schnetzer starred in the CBS Films dramedy Pride and Legendary’s Warcraft, as well as Oliver Stone‘s Snowden, Xavier Dolan‘s drama The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, and the SLC Punk! sequel. But it was Schnetzer’s performance in the 2016 drama Goat that impressed me most, and makes me think that he’ll prove to be a good for this series. The 30-year-old actor recently starred in the FX drama pilot Gone Hollywood, and he’s represented by Gersh.

For our original story about the casting shakeup on Y, click here.