‘Y: The Last Man’ FX on Hulu Series (Finally) Begins Production, Promises Female-Led Staff

I suppose it makes sense for a tough, difficult, post-apocalyptic series to have a tough, difficult, pre-apocalyptic pre-production path, right? But after lots of false starts and casting rearrangements, Y: The Last Man has finally started filming, with a projected FX on Hulu airdate of 2021.

The series is based on the acclaimed comic book from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, and follows the last remaining cisgender man in a post-apocalyptic world and, of course, his monkey. This man was originally going to be played by expert spaghetti-eater Barry Keoghan, until he abruptly exited the project earlier this year, in the wake of many other producer exits and shake-ups (all hinting at some bitter creative differences inside the first planned take on the property). Now, The Giant‘s Ben Schnetzer is playing our last man under the tutelage of new showrunner Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom). And as cameras start rolling, they’ve got quite the cast and crew to work with.

Diane Lane stars as Schnetzer’s mother in the series, and they’re rounded out by a robust ensemble cast including Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Amber Tamblyn, Marin Ireland, Diana Bang, Elliot Fletcher, and Juliana Canfield. Beyond Fletcher, who is a trans man, all of these actors are women, which tends to track given the show’s premise. And per FX’s press release, “all episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator and more.” Not only is this a wonderful piece of inclusive practice to be made on a production, but I’d bet it’s a good way to respond to any potential blowback about a premise that’s predicated on casting men as a subjugated or oppressed gender class. The first two episodes, currently being shot, are written by Clark and directed by Louise Friedberg (The Right Stuff).

Check out the official synopsis of the upcoming Y: The Last Man FX on Hulu series below. The series is projected to air in 2021. For more on Vaughan’s work, here’s the intel on a reading of an unproduced screenplay we’d love to see produced.