FX has released the first teaser for Y: The Last Man, the upcoming adaptation of the acclaimed comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The teaser presents the series premise — in which (almost) every male mammal on the planet suddenly dies — in a clever way that exposes the current gender inequality in our society.

The teaser paints an apocalyptic scenario in which "95% of all airline pilots," "92% of Fortune CEOs," and "85% of government officials" suddenly die. These numbers show us how the world’s transport, economy, and social management would crumble should all men (but one) suddenly disappear. This is also a clever nod to gender inequality in the present day. By exposing these numbers, the teaser wants to remind us that if women occupied the same positions as men in a balanced way, the impact of half the Earth’s population vanishing could be less destructive. As the original comic book series never shied away from social commentary, the teaser shows the TV adaptation will update the source material to incorporate more contemporary discussions.

Y: The Last Man impressive cast includes Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville.

Eliza Clark will serve as showrunner and executive producer on Y: The Last Man after original showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal parted ways with the project in 2019. Clark also wrote at least the first two episodes of the series. All ten episodes of Season 1 will be directed by women, with Louise Friedberg helming the first two episodes.

The first two of ten episodes of Y: The Last Man will come to FX on Hulu on September 13. Check out the new teaser below:

