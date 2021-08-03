FX has unveiled a brand new poster for Y: The Last Man, arriving just in time ahead of the series premiere next month. The long-awaited adaptation of the acclaimed comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra will release via FX on Hulu on September 13.

Similar to previously released material, the latest poster utilizes the silhouettes of the ensemble cast while Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey Ampersand take the lead. Y: The Last Man takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

A brief teaser showcased how the world fell after the near-total extinction of men, noting the drastic gender inequality in the workplace at the highest levels.

Image via FX

The upcoming adaptation will also follow Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom) serves as showrunner after Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal exited the project in 2019 over creative differences. Meanwhile, every episode in the first season will be directed by women, with Louise Friedberg helming the first two installments.

The first two of ten episodes of Y: The Last Man will come to FX on Hulu on September 13. Check out the new poster below:

Image via FX

