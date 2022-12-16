Editor's Note: The quotes in this article have been translated from Spanish to English.

Y Tu Mamá También is one of those films where once you’ve seen the ending, the entire film becomes a different story. So when you go back and watch it for the second time, you’re looking at the film through a different lens. A lens that looks in between the lines of teenage-boy bravado, in between the lines of life and death, and in between the lines of social and political conditioning. What we find in between those lines is a nest of human emotions; fear, anger, amusement, joy, sadness, resentment, relief, love. So ultimately, Y Tu Mamá También is a film that examines the shared human experience. But director Alfonso Cuarón hones in on that examination by putting an objective magnifying glass on the lives of two best friends, Tenoch (Diego Luna) and Julio (Gael García Bernal); 17-year-old boys who navigate their summer through drugs, alcohol and girls.

In the beginning,Y Tu Mamá También merely functions as a depiction of crude adolescence, but then that lens that looks in between the lines reveals something much deeper. Tenoch and Julio’s friendship isn’t forged by beer or weed or discussions of sex, but by something neither of them can explain. And as the film unfolds, the inexplicable wires of their bond are tested… to the point where the depths of their feelings take them to a place they can’t turn back from.

Y Tu Mamá También centers itself around Tenoch and Julio, but also an older woman called Luisa (Maribel Verdú) who joins the boys on a road trip. They claim they’re taking her to a beach called “Heaven’s Mouth,” which was a name that Tenoch simply pulled out of his head in an attempt to impress Luisa. The boys take turns in driving even though they have no idea where they’re going, because the truth is that they both want to sleep with Luisa, and they believe by taking her on a road trip, their ulterior motives might come true. Luisa is older and more mature, and she sees right through their adolescent charades, but she entertains them nonetheless, and after listening to their many stories, she discerns a strong bond between Tenoch and Julio. Luisa learns that the two best friends spend a lot of time together, and they share similar thoughts, despite coming from diverse political backgrounds.

The Narration In 'Y Tu Mamá También' Makes The Film Unforgettable

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Y Tu Mamá También is narrated by Daniel Giménez Cacho, who gives small insights into the characters and their environments. So when Julio catches Luisa and Tenoch having sex, the conflict begins and Cacho informs the audience that “Julio didn’t know what he felt. He only knew it wasn’t anger. The only time he had felt this pain in his stomach was when he was 8 when he woke up thirsty one night and on his way to the kitchen found his mother in his godfather’s arms. Julio had retired in silence and never told anyone about it.” Julio can’t fathom his pain and his inclination to retire in silence reveals that he’s more bothered by his own convoluted feelings, rather than by Luisa and Tenoch’s transgression. But his confusion only fuels the conflict, and he acts on his pain by confessing to Tenoch that he slept with his girlfriend. It isn’t a confession of sorrow, but one of revenge. Revenge for what, though? Julio doesn’t really know.

When Tenoch hears that Julio slept with his girlfriend, Cacho informs us that “Tenoch had only felt this pain in his stomach when he was 11 when he saw a photo of his father in an article that linked him to a scandal involving the sale of contaminated food to the poor,” but rather than retiring to silence, Tenoch is deduced to anger. He screams at a guilty looking Julio: “You fucked our friendship! You fucked my trust!” But in his anger, “Tenoch engaged himself in an endless quest for details. He wanted to make a puzzle with pieces that wouldn’t always match.” This quest for details through matchless puzzle pieces is a metaphor for the muddled feelings within Tenoch who struggles to formulate his emotions into sensible cohesion. All Tenoch and Julio can identify is the pain in their stomachs, and in their youth, that pain can only be translated into angry outbursts and silent treatments.

Tenoch and Julio Can't Comprehend the Complexity of Their Feelings

image via IFC Films

Luisa feels responsible for the tension existing between Tenoch and Julio, and so she has sex with Julio as well in an attempt to restore the balance in their friendship. This only goads Tenoch’s anger, but Luisa confronts him: “Wasn’t this what you wanted? It was your game, right? To take me away and screw me? Wasn’t that it? So what?” Luisa possesses a strong intuition that allows her to see beneath the resentment and bitterness exchanged between Tenoch and Julio. She is the first one to perceive that there may be more than friendship at play. But she also understands that it isn’t up to her to make the boys aware of the true meaning behind their feelings. She isn’t a presuming person through the way she commits herself to the present and allows life to take her where it will, and she extends that philosophy to other people she meets. Nevertheless, the tension between the two best friends reaches its boiling point when Tenoch’s anger gets the better of him, and he tells Julio that he also slept with his girlfriend. A heated argument ensues, but Luisa is fed up with both of them, so much so that she yells: “You mark your territory and quarrel, but you just want to screw each other!” The statement thrusts Tenoch and Julio into silence, but they choose to ignore it.

The three of them manage to continue their road trip so long as they play by Luisa’s rules, rule number one being: “I won’t fuck with any of you. Fuck each other if you wish.” More silence. But despite Tenoch and Julio’s agreement toward no longer being friends, they still share the daunting task of taking Luisa to the non-existent “Heaven’s Mouth” beach. And in their fear of Luisa realizing that they have no idea where they're going, Julio spontaneously turns onto a dirt road. Surprisingly, they do end up on a beach, and they meet some locals who take them to another island nearby, whose beach is named, “Heaven’s Mouth.” At this revelation, Julio spares a look at Tenoch, who smiles back at him in surprise. It is a subtle moment within the film, but it speaks to Y Tu Mamá También’s theme of discovery. It speaks to Luisa’s character who goes where life takes her and how her lifestyle has rubbed off on Tenoch and Julio who turned off onto a dirt road in the hope they would find a hidden treasure. In the act of finding “Heaven’s Mouth,” Tenoch and Julio also redeem the playful side of their friendship.

The Infamous Threesome

Image via IFC Films

During Y Tu Mamá También’s most famous scene, Tenoch, Julio and Luisa relax upon the shore of “Heaven’s Mouth” beneath a night sky and resolve their tensions over banter and alcohol. But such pursuits can’t help but build toward a climax, a climax that Tenoch, Julio and Luisa define by having a threesome. The inexplicable magnetism that Tenoch and Julio share reaches its crescendo when they kiss. They surrender to the moment and to each other, even though they have no idea what’s driving such urges, and they know it isn't just the alcohol. But unlike Luisa who has the wisdom to take everything in her stride, that fateful kiss sadly redefines Tenoch and Julio’s friendship forever.

Unlike other films, like Brokeback Mountain and Call Me By Your Name, Tenoch and Julio cut off whatever’s existing between them after just one kiss. Because Y Tu Mamá También is not a romantic drama, it is not a tale of queer curiosity, it is a story about how Tenoch and Julio are simply too young to comprehend their feelings. During the first half of the film, the idea that Tenoch and Julio could be more than friends is absurd. Their adolescent boyhood is driven by hormones and intoxication so that the topic of feelings is one that’s never mentioned. The self awareness between Tenoch and Julio goes as far as the superficial personas they put out to the world: "charolastras" as they like to call themselves.

The morning after their fateful kiss, Tenoch and Julio are silently terrified by what they have unleashed within themselves. They conjure up reasons why they need to leave "Heaven’s Mouth" as soon as they can. Luisa decides to stay behind to search for more hidden beaches, but before the boys leave she offers one last piece of advice: “Life is like the surf, so give yourself away like the sea.” Luisa was the first person to sense something more between the two best friends, and she quietly hoped that Tenoch and Julio would give in to their feelings. But in the nature of their adolescence that is characterized by fear, uncertainty and repressed homophobia, Tenoch and Julio enter adulthood by surrendering everything they are passionate about, including each other.

It is a tragic, final scene which occurs many months after their trip to “Heaven’s Mouth.” The two sit across from each other in a café almost like strangers. Circling around them are all the things they’re too afraid to say, so they make small talk instead. Tenoch reveals that he has traded his love of writing for a degree in economics which he hates, and in doing so, he submits himself to the social conditioning of his environment and to the expectations of his father. Julio submits himself to the social conditioning of his environment as well, not through the degree he undertakes, but by suppressing his feelings for Tenoch and letting his best friend walk out of his life for good. The teary-eyed look on Julio's face as he sits in the café alone encapsulates the melancholic undertone that is present throughout the film. Cacho offers one last narration during that final scene: "They will never meet again."