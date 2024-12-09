After winning multiple Academy Awards and seemingly being in the conversation for one film or another every year, A24 has accrued enough of a good name that many movie fans will show up to the theaters for any film with its name attached. The most recent example of this is Y2K, the sci-fi teen horror comedy starring Rachel Zegler and Jaeden Martell, which opened to $2.1 million domestically during its first weekend in theaters. This put the film in the #8 spot this weekend at the box office, beating only The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and Werewolves, but the A24 film also finished with the third-lowest total earnings per theater, just over $1,000, which pales in comparison to the $26,000 per theater from Interstellar and the $12,000 per theater from Moana 2.

It’s been a bit of an up-and-down year for A24 as it has been for many movie studios, but the film did get a major win earlier in 2024 with Civil War, the war epic from Alex Garland that grossed $68 million domestically to become the second-highest-grossing A24 movie ever, behind only Everything Everywhere All at Once. A24 also had other hits this year with Heretic and We Live in Time, the former being a horror film starring Hugh Grant and the latter a devastating romance drama starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. A24 also closed out 2023 with a strong performer in The Iron Claw, the wrestling drama following the Von Erick family starring Zac Efron that many people felt was snubbed at the Oscars.

‘Y2K’ Star Rachel Zegler Will Topline a Major Film in 2025

It’s been a big couple of years for Rachel Zegler after her performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story; she led The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with Tom Blyth, and she also starred in Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Spellbound. Next year, Zegler will star alongside Gal Gadot in Snow White, the live-action adaptation of the classic 1937 Disney animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Snow White is expected in theaters on March 21, 2025, and it will be followed only two months later with a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch, which is currently slated for release on May 23, 2025.

Y2K is now playing in most theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates and find tickets below for a showing of Y2K near you.

