The year 2024 is set to end with a bang following the release of Y2K, which will take viewers back to the year 2000. The movie, directed by Kyle Mooney, takes place at a New Year's Eve party where the Y2K bug proves troublingly real, and the appliances in the house decide to get their own back. As part of the release, Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal a PSA featuring Mooney, made for Alamo Drafthouse, asking people not to talk. As you'd expect from Mooney, the SNL alum is hilariously awkward and awkwardly hilarious in the bit.

The film stars Jaeden Martell taking after his director as the painfully awkward Eli who decides he's going to crash a high school Y2K New Year’s Eve Party with his best bud, played by Deadpool 2’s Julian Dennison. At the party, they run into Rachel Zegler and the chaos begins. Eduardo Franco, best known as Stranger Things’ Argyle, joins the cast as well, along with Daniel Zoghadri (Eighth Grade) as CJ, Lachlan Watson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Ash, director Kyle Mooney as Garrett, Alicia Silverstone as Robin, Fred Durst as himself, continuing to keep on rollin', and The Kid Laroi as “Soccer Chris".

What Is 'Y2K' About?

Speaking to Collider at SXSW where the movie had its bow, Zegler spoke passionately about the decision to join the cast and her excitement was difficult to conceal from everyone around her. Zegler is on a really hot streak right now, having recently worked with Steven Spielberg and recently starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, as well as taking on the daunting role of Snow White in the upcoming live-action Disney remake, but this smaller movie was something she couldn't say no to:

“It was so fun to read because I like when things go a little differently than you expect. It’s so fun to read stuff like that on the page and then see it come to life on a screen, both while you’re filming it and then when you see the finished product. You really think it’s a very coming-of-age, these two kids are gonna own New Years, [then] midnight strikes and things go a little differently than you think they’re gonna go. It was really fun to read. It was so different than anything I had read before, and certainly different than anything I had ever done before, so it was just an immediate yes.”

Y2K will open in theaters on December 6. Check out our exclusive PSA featuring Kyle Mooney above, and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Y2K Two high school nobodies make the decision to crash the last major celebration before the new millennium on New Year's Eve 1999. The night becomes even crazier than they could have ever dreamed when the clock strikes midnight. Release Date March 9, 2024 Director Kyle Mooney Cast Rachel Zegler , Alicia Silverstone , Julian Dennison , Jaeden Martell , Eduardo Franco , Mason Gooding , Miles Robbins , Tim Heidecker Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Evan Winter Expand

Get Tickets