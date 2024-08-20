The Big Picture Y2K, directed by Kyle Mooney, blends late-90s nostalgia with disaster horror and irreverent comedy for a wild ride.

The trailer showcases gnarly kills and practical effects, hinting at a darkly comedic gore-filled apocalypse narrative.

Led by Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison, Y2K promises a nostalgic yet thrilling experience for audiences.

The latest trailer for A24's highly anticipated film Y2K, directed by Kyle Mooney, has finally dropped, and it's every bit as wild as fans of the Saturday Night Live alum might expect. The movie, which had its world premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) in March 2024, is slated for a broader release on December 6, 2024. With its blend of late-90s nostalgia, disaster horror, and irreverent comedy, Y2K is shaping up to be a standout in the year's film lineup.

As the trailer progresses, it becomes clear that this is no ordinary New Year's Eve. What begins as a nostalgic high school party quickly descends into a nightmarish scenario where the infamous Y2K bug isn't just a scare — it triggers a real-world apocalypse. The tone shifts rapidly from a Can't Hardly Wait-style teen comedy to something more akin to Shaun of the Dead as the characters navigate increasingly bizarre and deadly situations.

The trailer teases some of the film's more outrageous moments, including gnarly and graphic kills executed with impressive practical effects. These scenes suggest that Y2K will not shy away from the darkly comedic gore that Mooney and co-writer Evan Winter have infused into the script. Fans of Mooney’s previous work on SNL and his collaborations with Dave McCary will recognize the use of stop-motion and practical effects, which add a distinct and unsettling realism to the chaotic events.

Who Is in 'Y2K'?

Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison lead the charge with fun onscreen chemistry that the trailer highlights, recalling the camaraderie of classic comedic duos like Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Rachel Zegler, who plays Martell's romantic interest, also gets her moment in the spotlight, showcasing her range beyond the dramatic roles she’s known for.

Early reviews from SXSW have noted that while Y2K is ambitious in its genre-blending, it does face challenges in maintaining a consistent tone, particularly in its latter half. However, the film's audacity and commitment to its chaotic premise are evident even in this brief trailer. A24 has a history of backing unique and unconventional projects, and Y2K looks to be no exception.

For those who lived through the Y2K scare or have a soft spot for the late 90s, Y2K promises to be both a nostalgic trip and a thrilling ride. The film will hit theaters on December 6, 2024, and if the trailer is any indication, it's one that shouldn’t be missed. Check out the trailer above and our chat with the cast and director below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.