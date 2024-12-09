You remember it well. The dial-up internet started beeping and booping. Your mom had finally hung up the phone. You quickly check your GeoCities site, and it's still the same as it was every day for the last six months, and then you fire up LimeWire to get some new music. What's this? Sisqo has a new song, and it's called "The Thong Song." Time to burn that to a CD. If this sounds like you, then Y2K is the movie for you and boy, do we have a treat. To mark the release of the Kyle Mooney-directed movie, which opened in theaters on Friday, Collider is thrilled to exclusively present to our readers a very fun, very lo-res music video starring one of the movie's stars, Julian Dennison, as he puts his own unique spin on Sisqo's classic banger.

The movie takes us back to New Year's Eve 1999, when we were all terrified that our toasters and microwaves were going to rise up and take us out. Thing is, in Mooney's movie, that's pretty much exactly what happens when a New Year's Eve party goes awry and the household appliances decide that it's now their time to shy. Dennison appears alongside Jaeden Martell as the two boys decide they're going to crash and make the most of the big night, while Rachel Zegler is there waiting for them. Eduardo Franco, best known as Stranger Things’ Argyle, is also part of the cast, along with Daniel Zoghadri (Eighth Grade) as CJ, Lachlan Watson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Ash, Alicia Silverstone as Robin, Fred Durst as himself, continuing to keep on rollin', and The Kid Laroi as “Soccer Chris". Mooney also steps in front of the camera in a small role as Garrett.

Should I Check Out 'Y2K'?

Collider's Ross Bonaime found plenty to enjoy in the movie, and felt that it would resonate well with those who grew up around the time period in which the movie is set, as he wrote in his review:

"Even though Y2K is a brilliant idea that doesn’t explore its potential as well as it should, it’s still charming and playful in a way that makes it an amusing watch; the kind that two dorky teenagers might’ve rented from a Blockbuster back in the ‘90s. Mooney knows how to hit on what makes this such a fun decade to explore, and there are plenty of moments where he is truly hitting on jokes that will make audience members of a certain age giggle with glee, from Tae Bo fights to amateur devil sticks demonstrations, and Fred Durst appearing as himself."

Y2K is playing in theaters now. Check out our exclusive music video sneak peek above.

