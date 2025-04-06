Before playing the lead role in Snow White, Rachel Zegler starred in a horror comedy for A24 that’s dominating the streaming charts. Zegler stars alongside Julian Dennison and Jaeden Martell in Y2K, which follows two high-school nobodies who decide to crash a New Year’s Eve party in 1999. However, when the clock hits midnight, the night takes a dark turn that none of them were expecting. Y2K was one of the new arrivals on Max this weekend, and the film wasted no time climbing to the top spot on the streamer, sitting at #1 at the time of writing. Y2K grossed less than $4 million at the box office after earning scores of 42% and 52% from critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Zegler has been a controversial name in the conversation lately, thanks to the recent release of Disney’s Snow White, which has been review-bombed so heavily that IMDb put out a disclaimer for unusual behavior. The film currently sits at a 1.6/10 on the platform, making it one of the lowest-rated movies of all time. Still, that hasn’t stopped Snow White from grossing more than $150 million at the box office thus far, but with the film boasting a budget of more than $200 million, it’s likely still going to burn a sizzling hole in Disney’s pockets. Snow White only managed to stay atop the box office during its debut weekend before being dethroned by Jason Statham’s A Working Man. The film also fell further this weekend thanks to the release of A Minecraft Movie (Jack Black, Jason Momoa).

What Else Has Rachel Zegler Starred In?