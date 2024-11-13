The newest trailer for A24's highly anticipated film Y2K, directed by Kyle Mooney, has just landed, and it's utterly chaotic in the best way, as fans of Mooney's work on Saturday Night Live have come to expect. The movie, which had its world premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) in March 2024, is going to head into wide release on December 6, 2024, and with its mashup of nostalgia from the late 90s, disaster horror, and bonkers comedy, Y2K looks like it's going to end the 2024 cinematic year on a fun note. The trailer shows us New Year's Eve 1999, which was no ordinary party — except in this one, the Y2K bug is real, and the appliances just got very ticked off.

The film features Jaeden Martell as awkward teenager Eli who decides he's going to crash a high school Y2K New Year’s Eve Party with his best friend, played by Deadpool 2’s Julian Dennison. At the party, they bump into Rachel Zegler and the madness begins. Eduardo Franco, also known as Stranger Things’ Argyle, joins the cast as well, along with Daniel Zoghadri (Eighth Grade) as CJ, Lachlan Watson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Ash, director Kyle Mooney as Garrett, Alicia Silverstone as Robin, Fred Durst as himself, and The Kid Laroi as “Soccer Chris.

What Can We Expect from 'Y2K'?

Speaking to Collider at SXSW where the movie premiered, Zegler opened up on the decision to join the cast and her excitement was difficult to hide. Zegler is on a hot streak right now having previously worked with Steven Spielberg and recently starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, as well as taking on the daunting role of Snow White in the upcoming live-action Disney remake, but this smaller movie was something she couldn't say no to:

“It was so fun to read because I like when things go a little differently than you expect. It’s so fun to read stuff like that on the page and then see it come to life on a screen, both while you’re filming it and then when you see the finished product. You really think it’s a very coming-of-age, these two kids are gonna own New Years, [then] midnight strikes and things go a little differently than you think they’re gonna go. It was really fun to read. It was so different than anything I had read before, and certainly different than anything I had ever done before, so it was just an immediate yes.”

Y2K will open in theaters on December 6 of this year. Check out the latest trailer above and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for further updates.