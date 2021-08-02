Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will be reprising his role as Black Manta in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, posted a very interesting photo of himself on Instagram today getting ready for his return to the DCEU. Abdul-Mateen's mirror selfie shows the actor at the gym wearing some baggy, 3/4 length sweatpants, Nike socks, and no shirt. There's at least 100 kg of weight on the bar (about 220 lb), and he appears to be between sets of performing an inclined bench press. The caption on the photo reads "Under Construction! #Aquaman2".

Under construction, indeed. It looks as though the actor has been doing a lot of work on himself in order to prepare for his upcoming role. Then again, given the fact that he is playing the arch-nemesis of Aquaman (Jason Momoa), it's going to take a lot of work for any man to match that physique. It's understandable that he would want to show off the results of his efforts on social media.

This isn't the first major role where the actor's gift for fitness was a major factor in his accurate portrayal of the character he was hired to play. In HBO's Watchmen, he played Cal Abar/Doctor Manhattan, the all-powerful blue superhero with godlike abilities, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He has also popped up in episodes of The Handmaid's Tale and Black Mirror, as well as The Greatest Showman, Us, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. In addition to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, upcoming projects he's involved in include The Matrix 4 and Candyman. Check out his Instagram post below.

