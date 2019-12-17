Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Talks ‘Watchmen’ vs ‘Aquaman’ and More on Comic Book Shopping

0

Comic Book Shopping is back with Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Us) as our guest on the heels of the explosive finale that aired this past Sunday on HBO. Comic Book Shopping is hosted by Collider Heroes’ Coy Jandreau and gives guests the opportunity to tap into their inner comic book fan by spending some time browsing the racks at local comic book shops in Los Angeles. Past guests have included Kevin Smith, Jake Gyllenhaal, Damon Lindelof, David Harbour, Michael Rooker, Michael Giacchino, Frank Miller, Zachary Levi, and many more industry heavyweights.

Yahya and Coy meet up at Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles to talk about their shared love of comic books and to talk Yahya’s experience being a part of the Watchmen series. Coy takes Yahya through the stacks of new comic books available at the shop and recommends a few titles for him to enjoy. Along the way, Yahya talks about taking on an iconic role in Watchmen and what were the unique challenges for him on the show versus playing Black Manta in Aquaman. Yahya also reveals his thoughts on serialized TV, the importance of adapting material like the Watchmen graphic novel and his thoughts on debate between ego and creativity.

It’s a fun and informative conversation with one of the best actors working today. Watchmen has finished its run on HBO and can be watched on the HBOGO app or on demand. The show also stars Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Jean Smart, Louis Gossett Jr. and Jeremy Irons. This episode is brought to you by our friends at Heroes & Villains – you can use COLLIDER10 to save 10% off great merchandise for your favorite franchises, including collections for Batman & Joker and The Mandalorian. Visit https://heroesvillains.com to start shopping today.