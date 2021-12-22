He also talked about working with Lana Wachowski and how even the audition was an unusual experience.

With The Matrix Resurrections now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the interview, he talked about what surprised him about making a Matrix movie and working with director Lana Wachowski, when he realized he was truly part of something special, why filming was a mind-bending experience, why the audition process was an unusual experience, and more. In addition,with James Wan having wrapped on Aquaman 2 (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), I asked Abdul-Mateen about Black Manta’s role in the sequel, and his reaction reading the script. He told me:

“It’s another exciting adventure. I think in this one we get to see what it looks like to have Black Manta more in the driver’s seat. We get to see what it looks like for him to be a little bit more in charge. We get to see more of his own personality, some of the things that he struggled with, and some of his aspirations. And what it means for him to have a bit more muscle, a little bit more power in this film. I’m excited about introducing a more fleshed out, rounded personality to the world.”

And his immediate reaction to finishing the Aquaman 2 script?

“I said, ‘Okay. Let’s go.’”

Since Wachowski and Warner Bros. have done a great job at not revealing what happens in the film, I’ll just say The Matrix Resurrections continues the story of the first three films (if you don’t remember the sequels you might want to read or watch a recap) and brings back Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections are Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith. The Matrix Resurrections is co-written by Lana Wachowski, alongside David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Watch what Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. If you missed my interview with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss where they talked about how John Wick director Chad Stahelski ended up in the movie you might want to check it out.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

What would fans of The Matrix and Lana Wachowski be surprised to learn about the making of the film?

How even the audition process was an unusual experience compared to how it normally is.

What did it mean to him to get to work with Keanu Reeves and be part of a Matrix movie?

Why filming was a mind-bending experience.

What can he tease about Aquaman 2 and Black Manta’s role?

