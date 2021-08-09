Steven Caple Jr. will direct and produce the action thriller, which keeps him and his leading man in business with Warner Bros.

With the release of Candyman just a few weeks away, its talented protagonist Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has signed on to star in WB's dystopian crime movie By All, which is set in a world without cops.

Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) is slated to direct the action-thriller, which will be developed as a potential franchise starter for Abdul-Mateen -- no surprise given his rising profile in the wake of Aquaman, HBO's Watchmen, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. He also has WB's new Matrix movie and George Miller's Furiosa on the horizon.

Once described as a cross between Collateral and The Warriors, By All will star Abdul-Mateen a Donte, a man struggling to make ends meet who is forced to go on the run in a police-free world where justice is crowd-sourced. The provocative and timely script reportedly addresses the imbalance of power in communities and how it can affect families, friendships, and ultimately lead to a warped sense of responsibility.

Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier wrote the screenplay, which is based on their own short story, and they'll produce the film with Caple as well as Legendary’s Mary Parent and Alex Garcia, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson. Niija Kuykendall will oversee the project for Warners.

Abdul-Mateen is currently in London shooting James Wan's DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Warner Bros. appears to be high on the actor, who in addition to Furiosa and the fourth Matrix film, is also slated to star in the studio's action movie Emergency Contact, which is being produced by Dwayne Johnson. Abdul-Mateen also recently wrapped Michael Bay's thriller Ambulance, which pairs him with Jake Gyllenhaal.

