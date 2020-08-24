New ‘Yakuza: Like a Dragon’ Trailer Reveals the U.S. Release Date, Pre-Order Options

https://likeadragon.sega.com/ Coming to Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, and Steam on November 13! Also launching on Xbox Series X in November, and PlayStation 5 Coming Soon. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is an RPG like no other, with 19 outrageously-unique Jobs. How will you rise? Pre-order now: https://likeadragon.sega.com/

SEGA’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon not only has a new trailer for you to enjoy, it comes with a confirmed U.S. release date. The good news is that Yakuza fans will be able to pre-order the new title on Xbox One, PS4, PC (Steam and Windows PC). Unfortunately, the to-be-determined news is that, while Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be on next-gen systems, that release date has yet to be announced. So while current-gen owners only have to wait until November 13th to check out the stylish RPG, Xbox Series X hopefuls will likely be able to pick it up on the console’s launch day while future PS5 owners can grab it at a date/time that’s yet to be announced.

In the meantime, fans can head over to the game’s official website to get to know Ichiban Kasuga, Masumi Arakawa, Koichi Adachi, the mysterious Nanba, and Saeko Mukoda, if you don’t know them already.

Check out the game’s official synopsis below: