New ‘Yakuza: Like a Dragon’ Trailer Reveals the U.S. Release Date, Pre-Order Options

Coming to Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, and Steam on November 13!
Also launching on Xbox Series X in November, and PlayStation 5 Coming Soon.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon is an RPG like no other, with 19 outrageously-unique Jobs. How will you rise?
Pre-order now: https://likeadragon.sega.com/
SEGA’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon not only has a new trailer for you to enjoy, it comes with a confirmed U.S. release date. The good news is that Yakuza fans will be able to pre-order the new title on Xbox One, PS4, PC (Steam and Windows PC). Unfortunately, the to-be-determined news is that, while Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be on next-gen systems, that release date has yet to be announced. So while current-gen owners only have to wait until November 13th to check out the stylish RPG, Xbox Series X hopefuls will likely be able to pick it up on the console’s launch day while future PS5 owners can grab it at a date/time that’s yet to be announced.
In the meantime, fans can head over to the game’s official website to get to know Ichiban Kasuga, Masumi Arakawa, Koichi Adachi, the mysterious Nanba, and Saeko Mukoda, if you don’t know them already.
Check out the game’s official synopsis below:
Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, faces an eighteen-year prison sentence after taking the fall for a crime he didn’t commit. Never losing faith, he loyally serves his time and returns to society to discover that no one was waiting for him on the outside, and his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected most.
Ichiban sets out to discover the truth behind his family’s betrayal and take his life back, drawing a ragtag group of society’s outcasts to his side: Adachi, a rogue cop, Nanba, a homeless ex-nurse, and Saeko, a hostess on a mission. Together, they are drawn into a conflict brewing beneath the surface in Yokohama and must rise to become the heroes they never expected to be.
Pre-order options include:
- Day-One / Day Ichi Edition – Includes the base game and the pre-order bonus Legends Costume Pack
- Hero Edition – All of the above plus the Job Set and Management Mode Set
- Legendary Hero Edition – All of the above plus the Crafting Set, Karaoke Set, Stat Boost Set, and Ultimate Costume Set