‘Yakuza’ Video Game Franchise Being Turned Into Movie By Sega

Put down your joysticks. Sega’s popular Yakuza videogame franchise is coming to the big screen near you.

Variety is reporting that Sega is teaming with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content on a live-action adaptation of the videogame series. Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande and Joshua Long will produce. They are currently looking for writers for the project. This obviously on the heels of the successful launch of Sonic the Hedgehog earlier this year.

The Yakuza franchise has been around since 2005, when the first game debuted on the PlayStation 2. Since then it has grown to include 7 main title and several spin-off games. According to Variety, “the first game follows the story of Kazuma Kiryu being released from a 10-year prison sentence after taking the fall for the murder of his family’s patriarch. After the entire Japanese underworld is pulled into the search for $100 million stolen from the vault of his former clan, Kiryu is forced back into the lawless world of the yakuza.” Sounds like a pretty exciting idea for a movie!

“Yakuza offers us a new playground in which to set compelling stories with complex characters in a unique environment that audiences have rarely seen before,” 1212 told Variety. “The saga of Kazuma Kiryu has a built-in cinematic appeal – a mix of kinetic action with bursts of comedy, multiple converging storylines, and a gripping journey towards redemption.”

We will, of course, keep you posted on the development of this project as we also try to precariously traverse the Japanese underworld.