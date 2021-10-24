October is the time for watching all things spooky, from shows to movies and even musicals (looking at you, Little Shop of Horrors). But binging those things can be time-consuming, and seasons of 30 to 60 minute long episodes and entire collections of two hour movies can make you restless. Plus, sometimes you just want to watch something quick, a little tale before bed or on a lunch break.

Enter Yamishibai.

Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories is an anime series that aims to provide that quick dose of horror. Each of its 117 episodes tells a chilling myth or legend from Japan in a style that mirrors kamishibai, a form of traditional Japanese storytelling and street performance that uses illustrations and narration. Don’t let the number of episodes scare you, though; each episode is only about five minutes long, and since they’re all their own individual story, skipping around in the series is definitely acceptable if you only want to watch the ones that interest you. To get you started, here are 15 episodes of Yamishibai that may give you goosebumps, chills, and spine shivers — oh my!

Season 1, Episode 3: “The Family Rule”

Image via TV Tokyo

“The Family Rule” follows a young boy named Toshiharu whose family has gone to the countryside to participate in a yearly family ritual called Calm Through Laughter that is meant to keep an evil spirit away from the family. Toshiharu peeks in while the adults discuss the ritual and is caught by his father, who explains that Toshiharu must sleep on his own tonight. That night, Toshiharu wakes up to use the restroom and is curious about the ritual. He peeks in and finds the adults performing something rather frightening…

The masks the adults wear for the ritual are scary on their own, but when added to the clearly fake laughter? A recipe for an episode that will give you goosebumps.

Season 1, Episode 10: “The Moon”

Image via TV Tokyo

This tale centers on high schooler Daisuke, who is at a training camp with his baseball team. One night, his teammates mention a traumatic event from his childhood: falling into a pit toilet and being stalked by a strange figure. That night, Daisuke remembers that moment while he uses the bathroom and starts feeling unsettled, as

though someone is watching him…

The terror in this one is twofold. One, the thought of falling into a dark, disgusting pit toilet is appalling. And two, the creature stalking Daisuke is definitely the stuff of nightmares.

Season 1, Episode 13: “Tormentor”

Image via TV Tokyo

“Tormentor” is the story of a group of young boys who are spying on a house with a pair of binoculars and hoping to see the infamous Tormentor that supposedly lives there. One of the boys runs away in fear, leaving the other two, Shouta and Taichi, to continue looking. Shouta spots a figure behind a group of blindfolded people, but before he can see the figure fully, Taichi snatches the binoculars. Taichi goes into shock from whatever he sees. The next day, Shouta goes to return the binoculars, only to see what has become of Taichi…

This one is great for fans of jump scares. The closing scene will definitely make your heart skip a beat or two. Plus, the urban legend it’s based on is incredibly fascinating as well, and definitely worth looking into. Have fun diving down that rabbit hole!

Season 2, Episode 8: “Farewell Confession”

Image via TV Tokyo

“Farewell Confession” follows Ken, a man who has returned to his hometown to attend the funeral of one of the residents. However, he notices that the other attendees don’t seem to be sad; they seem almost joyful about the man’s passing. As they all go inside and the service begins, Ken realizes why: The funeral is a farewell confessional, where each person can confess a sin to the deceased and be absolved of it when their soul goes to the heavens. When it’s his turn, Ken is reluctant, but kneels beside the corpse and decides on a confession. However, once it leaves his lips, something strange happens…

Season 3, Episode 2: “Tunnel”

Image via TV Tokyo

This tale explains why sometimes it’s better to take the road most traveled by. Two men are driving late at night when they notice the car is nearly out of gas. They reach a fork in the road and decide to go through a tunnel not marked on their map. The car runs out of gas and strands the men in the tunnel for the night. As they try to rest, they see the faces of two children outside their window. However, these children aren’t what they seem…

This is a great episode for the body horror fans out there, and it has some creepy creature designs in it that are sure to leave your stomach in knots.

Season 3, Episode 5: “Museum of Taxidermy”

Image via TV Tokyo

“Museum of Taxidermy” follows a young couple trying to find shelter from the bad weather. The man sees a taxidermy museum and suggests they stay there until the rain dies down. His girlfriend is instantly unnerved by the museum; all of the other patrons seem to be obsessively looking at the exhibits, and the stuffed animals look almost alive. After the man scares her, she leaves the museum and returns to their hotel. When the man tries to get into their room that night, he finds that he’s locked out and has lost his key. He returns to the museum to look for it, but when he steps inside, it seems far more insidious than before…

Another one for fans of body horror! This tale is both unsettling and a bit gruesome, and the eyes of the taxidermied animals really do seem so alive that it’ll make you nervous.

Season 3, Episode 7: “Behind”

Image via TV Tokyo

“Behind” is concerned with how dreams act as premonitions. It takes place at an inn during a school trip while three boys lie awake. One of them, Osamu, mentions that he can’t sleep because of a terrible nightmare he’s been having: he’s in class when a woman with long red fingernails enters. All the other students don’t pay attention to her, and Osamu keeps his head down, but her hand always grabs his head and forces him to look at her. The boys say it’s just a dream and they manage to go to sleep. When morning comes, one of the boys wakes and can’t shake off the creepiness of the dream. Suddenly, he begins to hear a cracking sound…

Season 3, Episode 10: “Merry-go-round”

Image via TV Tokyo

This story centers around a young couple, Shinichi and Satomi, as they decide to check out a mall carnival they loved as children. A clown appears behind them and offers Satomi a balloon as an announcement comes over the PA system saying that the mall will be closing soon. The clown offers them a ride on the carousel before they leave, which Satomi accepts. She boards the ride as Shinichi takes pictures of her. Everything seems fine as the ride starts, but each time Satomi comes around again, things become more and more unsettling…

Season 5, Episode 1: “Wrong Number”

Image via TV Tokyo

“Wrong Number” tells the story of the wife of an elite salaryman who is frustrated with him for never being home to spend time with her or their son, Hirofumi. One day, she begins receiving strange calls from a woman apologizing for being late and asking the wife to watch her child for just a while longer. Each time, the wife explains that she has the wrong number and grows increasingly angry. Finally, she receives another call from the woman, thanking her for watching Hirofumi for her. The wife is hit with a sudden realization that chills her to the bone…

Season 5, Episode 4: “Copycat”

Image via TV Tokyo

An entry that’s as sad as it is scary, “Copycat” follows two childhood friends, Haru and Yukari. Yukari copies everything Haru does, from the way she dresses to the hobbies she takes up. She even goes to the same college as Haru, and when they meet for lunch, asks Haru to tell her what classes she’s taking so they can take them together. When Haru blows up at her, she begins to justify her copying, becoming increasingly maniacal until Haru gives in. As Yukari leaves the diner, she crosses the street at a red light, attempting one final act of copying…

Season 6, Episode 6: “Cherry Blossom”

Image via TV Tokyo

This tale is about a man in the hospital recovering from a serious car accident. He’s become a bit lonely due to being unable to move around, so when he hears some children through the walls that ask him to be their friend, he agrees. The next day, he finds a cherry blossom petal in his bed and asks the nurse about the children and if there are any cherry blossom trees around. The nurse is confused, but says there’s a tree in the courtyard. That night, he asks the children about the tree in the courtyard and they ask him to hurry to their room to look at it. A nurse stops him before he can make it out of bed. The next day, he overhears a conversation that makes his heart drop…

Very much a tale about how loneliness can affect people, “Cherry Blossom” doesn’t need jump scares or gore to send a chill up your spine.

Season 6, Episode 7: “Frog Eggs”

Image via TV Tokyo

“Frog Eggs” is about a boy named Takuya that struggles with social anxiety. His parents move them to the countryside in the hopes that it will relieve his anxiety a little since there will be fewer people around to look at him. While taking a walk, Takuya comes across a pile of frog eggs and becomes engrossed in looking at them until some other boys arrive. They tease Takuya a bit until he takes off, upset by all the eyes on him. That night, he has trouble sleeping and decides to go back to the river and bring the frog eggs home. His parents find him the next day, staring at the frog eggs as he says something rather peculiar…

The frog eggs seem to follow you around like eyes would, which makes you feel how Takuya probably feels about people looking at him. It adds to the twinge of unease you feel as you watch.

Season 7, Episode 2: “The Sleepless Child”

Image via TV Tokyo

“The Sleepless Child” is the story of a woman named Sawako, who is home alone with her son, Takeru, for the night. She’s unsettled after seeing a story about a child abduction on the news, but she puts Takeru to bed. Later that night, she hears glass break as Takeru drops a cup in the kitchen. After cleaning up, she goes back to bed and tells Takeru he can sleep with her. She has a nightmare a bit later and wakes up as the phone rings. Her husband has called to explain that he won’t be home until later, but soon the call becomes more sinister…

Season 7, Episode 13: “Refrigerator”

Image via TV Tokyo

Told from the point of view of a refrigerator, this story revolves around a seemingly perfect family. The father has a good job, the mother keeps the house tip-top, the kids are sweet and adorable, the fridge is always full of good food, and the family eats together daily. As the years pass, though, the refrigerator starts to notice that less and less food is put into it, and the family begins to drift apart and grow angry with each other. After some time, the fridge notices that the father hasn’t been around, and the family begins to fill the fridge with odd-smelling packaged meat…

The use of the refrigerator’s point of view makes this story one of the most unique in the series, and it definitely adds to the chilling vibe (no pun intended).

Season 8, Episode 8: “Viewing”

Image via TV Tokyo

“Viewing” is about a high school student named Chie who receives a call from her teacher one day telling her the school will be closed for a viewing, and that she shouldn’t come to the campus. She discusses the message with her friends and they all agree to meet up and investigate what’s going on. Chie arrives at the school and receives a text from her friends telling her they’re waiting for her inside. When she enters the building, she finds the classrooms full of sorrowful students. She finds her friends in one of the rooms and goes to sit with them as an announcement comes over the PA saying the viewing is about to begin. However, as Chie soon finds out, this is no normal viewing…

