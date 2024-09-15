Yaphet Kotto was a trailblazing actor whose commanding presence and versatile performances left an indelible mark on both film and television. Known for portraying complex characters, Kotto brought depth and intensity to every role. He captivated audiences with his natural ability to embody authority figures, underdogs, and morally conflicted individuals.

From crime dramas to science fiction classics, Kotto's career spanned over 40 years. Through his long career, he showed his remarkable range and left an enduring impact on Hollywood. Between his breakout role in Nothing But a Man to his memorable roles in Alien and Homicide: Life on the Street, the selections on this list highlight the diversity of his talent and the powerful legacy he leaves behind.

11 'Homicide: The Movie' (2000)

Character played: Al Giardello

Homicide: The Movie follows the Baltimore Homicide unit in their investigation into the attempted murder of former Baltimore detective Al Giardello (Kotto), who runs for mayor but is critically shot during his campaign. The team, including Frank Pembleton (Andre Braugher) and Tim Bayliss (Kyle Secor), digs deep into the city's criminal underworld, uncovering political corruption and personal vendettas. As tensions rise, Bayliss confesses to a dark secret of his own.

Homicide: The Movie was the last entry and the de facto finale of Homicide: Life on the Street. Kotto gives a commanding performance as Al Giardello, a character he has played for years on the TV show, in his longest role ever. His portrayal of the tough and experienced Baltimore police lieutenant who turned to mayoral politics in the movie is the perfect send off for the character.

10 'The Thomas Crown Affair'

Character played: Carl

The Thomas Crown Affair follows Thomas Crown (Steve McQueen), a wealthy and sophisticated businessman who orchestrates a daring bank heist without incrimination himself by using a group of men who are unaware of each other’s roles. After the successful robbery, insurance investigator Vicki Anderson (Faye Dunaway) is assigned to the case and quickly suspects Crown as the mastermind. A game of cat and mouse ensues as Vicki tries to prove his guilt, while an affair develops between them.

Kotto's role as Carl is not a big one in the movie as The Thomas Crown Affair is more focused on the characters of Thomas and Vicki, and the game of cat and mouse between them. However, Kotto's role still has a memorable impact as he provides support to the heist plot. Kotto's appearance in The Thomas Crown Affair adds to his legacy of contributing to highly regarded and iconic movies.

The Thomas Crown Affair Release Date June 26, 1968 Director Norman Jewison Cast Steve McQueen , Faye Dunaway , Paul Burke , Jack Weston , Biff McGuire , Addison Powell , Astrid Heeren , Gordon Pinsent Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Crime

9 'The Star Chamber' (1983)

Character played: Detective Harry Lowes

The Star Chamber follows Judge Steven Hardin (Michael Douglas), who becomes frustrated with the legal system when criminals are freed on technicalities. He is introduced to a secret group of judges known as the Star Chamber, who take matters into their own hands by passing extrajudicial sentences on those who evade justice with the help of a hired assassin. Initially supportive of their actions, Hardin grows conflicted when the group orders the execution of two men who might be innocent.

The Star Chamber is largely driven by Michael Douglas’s character. Kotto's portrayal of Detective Harry Lowes, a morally grounded detective, adds weight to the movie's exploration of justice and ethical dilemmas. Detective Harry offers a counterbalance to the more radical views of the Star Chamber judges. His performance helps raise the tension as he investigates crimes tied to the group. Kotto's strong supporting role enhances the movie's moral complexity.

8 'Live and Let Die' (1973)

Characters played: Dr. Kananga / Mr. Big

Live and Let Die is the eighth film in the James Bond series. The movie follows Bond (Roger Moore) as he investigates the deaths of three MI6 agents. His investigation leads him to Harlem drug lord Mr. Big and the mysterious Caribbean dictator Dr. Kananga. Along with the investigation, Bond uncovers a plot to flood the U.S. heroin market, destabilizing the drug trade. He also meets the psychic Solitaire (Jane Seymour).

Kotto's portrayal of Dr. Kananga, also known as Mr. Big, made him one of the most memorable Bond villains. His dual role as a sophisticated Caribbean dictator and a ruthless Harlem drug lord brought a unique depth to the movie’s antagonist. Kotto’s charismatic performance elevated the character, making him a standout in the franchise. Live and Let Die was Moore's debut as James Bond, and Mr. Big was the perfect villain to kick-start a new era for the James Bond franchise.

Live and Let Die Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date July 5, 1973 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Roger Moore , Yaphet Kotto , Jane Seymour , Clifton James , Julius Harris , Geoffrey Holder Runtime 121 Main Genre Action

7 'Across 110th Street' (1972)

Character played: Lieutenant Pope

Across 110th Street follows police Detectives Jim Harris (Anthony Quinn) and Leo Franks (Kotto) in their investigation in the aftermath of a heist in Harlem where three armed robbers steal $300,000 from a mob-controlled policy bank. The robbery turns violent, leading to the deaths of seven men, three black gangsters, two Mafia members, and two police officers and triggering a manhunt by the police and the Italian mafia. The detectives race through against time to apprehend the criminals before the Mafia.

Kotto's portrayal of a determined and morally conflicted detective adds significant depth to the film’s exploration of crime and racial tensions. His performance stands out for its authenticity and intensity. His role as Detective Leo Franks is crucial to the narrative, driving the investigation and adding depth to the movie. Across 110th Street presents a gritty portrayal of the underworld of organized crime in New York City in the 1970s.

6 'Alien' (1979)

Characters played: Parker

Alien follows the crew of the spaceship Nostromo as they encounter a deadly extraterrestrial life form after responding to a distress signal on a remote planet. The crew includes Executive Officer Kane (John Hurt), whom an alien attaches to his face during an inspection of the crashed ship. On the Nostromo, Kane is killed when a creature, known as the xenomorph, emerges from his chest and begins to hunt the crew one by one.

Kotto plays Parker, the chief engineer of the Nostromo and one of the best characters in the Alien franchise. Kotto’s portrayal of Parker is memorable for its depth, especially in his emotional responses to the alien threat and Parker's interactions with Brett (Harry Dean Stanton). Parker is a multidimensional character who feels real. Alien is a landmark film in both science fiction and horror genres, and one of the most influential horror movies of all time.

4 'Homicide: Life on the Street' (1993-1999)

Character played: Al Giardello

Homicide: Life on the Street is a gritty police procedural series set in Baltimore, focusing on the daily lives and cases of the city’s homicide detectives. The show follows the detectives of the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit, exploring their personal struggles and professional challenges. The show portrays the complexities and emotional toll of solving murder cases, blending intense drama with a realistic depiction of police work.

Kotto’s role as Al Giardello is his longest role and one of the cornerstones of Homicide: Life on the Street. As the seasoned and authoritative leader of the Baltimore homicide unit, Kotto brings depth, gravitas, and authenticity to his role. His character's leadership and moral compass play a crucial role in the dynamics of the squad, influencing the development of other characters. Homicide: Life on the Street is praised for its raw and realistic depiction of police work, and Kotto’s performance significantly contributes to its acclaim.

Homicide: Life on the Street Release Date January 31, 1993 Creator Paul Attanasio Cast Richard Belzer , Giancarlo Esposito , Peter Gerety , Clark Johnson , Yaphet Kotto , Michael Michele , Kyle Secor , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 7

3 'Midnight Run' (1988)

Character played: Special Agent Alonzo Mosely

Midnight Run follows bounty hunter Jack Walsh (Robert De Niro) as he is hired to capture Jonathan Mardukas (Charles Grodin), an accountant who embezzled $15 million from the mob. The movie chronicles Jack's cross-country chase to return Mardukas to Los Angeles, where he encounters various obstacles including the FBI, mobsters, and his own personal issues. Throughout their journey, Jack and Mardukas form an unlikely bond as they navigate danger and deception.

Kotto plays the role of Special Agent Alonzo Mosely, who is after Mardukas as he wants him to be a witness against a Chicago mob boss. Kotto brings a blend of authority and dry humor to the character, adding a distinct layer to the movie’s dynamic. His portrayal of Mosley contrasts sharply with De Niro’s Jack Walsh and Grodin’s Mardukas, creating a compelling interplay between the various pursuit angles.

2 'Blue Collar' (1978)

Character played: Smokey

Blue Collar follows three working-class Detroit auto workers, Zeke (Richard Pryor), Jerry (Harvey Keitel), and Smokey (Kotto), who are frustrated with their low wages and poor working conditions. In a bid to improve their financial situation, they decide to rob their union's safe, believing it holds money that should be used to support workers. However, when their plan backfires, it leads to a series of conflicts with the union and their own personal lives.

Smokey's moral and personal dilemmas drive much of the narrative’s tension and emotional weight in Blue Collar.

Kotto’s portrayal of Smokey is a highlight of the film, capturing the character's internal struggle with economic hardship and systemic corruption. His nuanced performance contributes to the movie’s exploration of working-class challenges and union corruption. Smokey's moral and personal dilemmas drive much of the narrative’s tension and emotional weight in Blue Collar. Blue Collar is a testament of Kotto's ability to handle complex and multifaceted characters.

1 'Nothing But a Man' (1964)

Character played: Jocko

Nothing But a Man follows Duff Anderson (Ivan Dixon), an African American railroad worker in the segregated South, as he faces racial discrimination and personal challenges. Duff falls in love with Josie (Abbey Lincoln), a schoolteacher and preacher's daughter, and the two marry. However, Duff’s refusal to conform to societal expectations causes tension in their relationship, especially as he grapples with issues of identity, pride, and fatherhood.

The importance of Nothing But a Man relies on its unflinching portrayal of racial discrimination and its focus on the internal conflicts of its protagonist. Although Kotto has a smaller supporting role as Jocko, a fellow laborer, his contribution to the movie is significant. Kotto brings a natural presence and depth to the character, as he captures the struggles and resilience of a Black man living in the oppressive, segregated South. Nothing But a Man is an essential watch for everybody due to its portrayal of the oppression Black people endured in the 1960s.

