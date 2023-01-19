Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi recently revealed that she thought she was being pranked on the set of Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation Peter Pan & Wendy. The actress, who played Zoey Johnson on the hit ABC Black-ish, is now taking on the role of Peter’s tough talking right-hand-pixie Tinker Bell, in the film from director David Lowery (Pete's Dragon).

Peter Pan & Wendy is just one of many live-action adaptations of their classic animated films that Disney has lined up for some of its greatest hits. The original Disney film Peter Pan (1953) retold the timeless tale from J. M. Barrie of a magical boy who refused to grow up and the animated film became one of Walt Disney Company’s biggest early hits. With Disney producing so many live-action adaptations, from the 2017 Beauty and the Beast to the upcoming The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, fans could only wish for a live-action return to Neverland until a first-look poster teased the return at Disney’s D23 Expo last year.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shahidi discussed everything from majoring in social studies at the very prestigious Harvard University to taking on new hobbies like learning how to play the glockenspiel. After talking about taking her friends from college to glamorous Hollywood events like a Golden Globe after party where they met the Avengers or a Renaissance listening party with Beyoncé in attendance, she gave audiences a taste of what it was like filming scenes as the iconic fairy.

“It was incredible and I thought I was being punked the whole time because, I know I'm being part of Peter Pan & Wendy, and you see with Avatar coming out what behind the scenes of all these CGI motion capture movies look like,” Shahidi said. “So I was ready for the harnesses and the suits with the dots on it. [The cast] were on incredible sets in Vancouver and I was in a garage in Burbank the whole time.”

Shahidi continued: “The tech is so advanced and to an untrained eye, which I am, it looks like GoPros on some grip stands like holding things together. I had my castmates on little poles, like pictures of their face on little stands around me for reference. Sometimes when I needed to act opposite somebody, they had a life-sized Kermit the Frog doll for me to work with.”

Alongside Shahidi, the film will see Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson star as the film's titular characters Peter and Wendy, respectively. Jude Law will play Captain Hook with Jim Gaffigan as his right-hand man, Mr. Smee. Joshua Pickering and Jacobi Jupe will play John and Michael Darling while Alan Tudyk and Molly Parker are also set to appear as the children's parents Mr. and Mrs. Darling.

Disney has revealed very little about Peter Pan & Wendy so far, so Shahidi’s hilarious insight on the work that goes into capturing CGI-heavy projects like this one gives audiences some of the most substantial information on the film slated to release exclusively on Disney+ at some point this year.

