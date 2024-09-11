Japan has undeniably had a massive impact on shaping the world of film since the medium's conception, and has produced some of the titans of the directing world. This can be seen from the classic storytelling of Akira Kurosawa in films like Seven Samurai and Ikiru, to the thoughtful cinema of Kenji Mizoguchi with his hauntingly beautiful Ugetsu, and the animated masterpieces of Hayao Miyazaki through his collaborations with Studio Ghibli. There is one Japanese director, however, that brought yet another very distinct style to the table, a style that helped to set him apart from his contemporaries and proved successful time and time again, as seen with 13 of his films earning 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. That director? Yasujirô Ozu.

Which Of Yasujirô Ozu’s Films Have 100% on Rotten Tomatoes?

Image via Shochiku

One note to make right away is that 11 of the films have 100% on the Tomatometer, while two extras have 100% on their Audience Score, and those two simply don’t have enough critic reviews to have a Tomatometer score at all. Among the 11 are Ozu’s iconic 1940s and 50s Noriko trilogy, Late Spring, Early Summer, and Tokyo Story (all with characters named Noriko at their center, portrayed by Setsuko Hara). In addition, one will find A Story of Floating Weeds, Early Spring, I Was Born, But…, Late Autumn, Record of a Tenement Gentleman, The End of Summer, There Was a Father, and Tokyo Twilight in the collection, as well as the two with a 100% Audience Score, Ozu's 1930s — works The Lady and the Beard and Walk Cheerfully.

What Are The Similarities Between Yasujirô Ozu’s Films?

Image via Shochiku

Ozu's movies have sometimes been critiqued for their sameness, but the similarities between the films in theme and style help to highlight their subtle differences, which in turn bring out their true emotional cores. Many of Ozu’s best films tackle everyday life in Japan, more specifically everyday life in the family, and the relationships between family members of different generations. The generational differences can result in conflict, uncertainty, and powerful reconciliations, seen most famously in his Noriko films.

Ozu also employed a recurring troop of actors, which also goes a long way in creating parallels between his various works. These include not only the wonderful Setsuko Hara, but also Japanese acting icons like Chishū Ryū and Haruko Sugimura. Ozu’s filmography (and these 13 films in particular) are not without diversity though, as seen with the comedy film I Was Born, But… also being in the mix, proving that for all the thematic material Ozu liked to explore in-depth over the course of his career, his creativity and his abilities were not limited. It is worthwhile to note that I Was Born, But… is not without its own exploration of complex ideas.

What Makes Yasujirô Ozu’s Style So Effective?

Ozu’s status as an all-time great doesn’t only come from the themes that his films explore, but also from his filmmaking style itself. A subtle and low-key style, if ever there was one, Ozu’s consistently stable, methodically framed camera draws the viewer into the day-to-day life of his films' characters. The relative simplicity of his shots helps the more attentive viewer to notice the subtle changes that signal a character’s state of mind. For example, a character breaking their normal routine by entering rooms in a different way or going about their tasks in a different order has much more significance in Ozu's world. The director also became famous for his use of the “tatami” shot. A tatami is a traditional Japanese mat, one that Ozu’s characters are consistently found sitting or kneeling on, and the shot is therefore from a lower, head-on angle, sitting flatly above the floor, as if the camera is the point-of-view of someone also sitting on a tatami mat. This helps to bring the viewer culturally into the Japanese domestic settings of a lot of Ozu’s work, and helps also to establish the simpler style that allows for such effective and understated character development that Ozu specializes in.

Ozu’s cinema is not for those in search of instant gratification. His measured pace and poignant character interactions, however minor they may seem initially, are masterful pieces in the storytelling puzzles of his films. They do, however, require a truly engaged audience member to be fully appreciated. If one can engage in this way, though, his films have proven time and time again to be incredibly rewarding.

Tokyo Story Release Date March 13, 1972 Director Yasujirô Ozu Cast Chishû Ryû , Chieko Higashiyama , Sô Yamamura , Setsuko Hara Runtime 136 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Kôgo Noda , Yasujirô Ozu Expand

Tokyo Story is currently available to be streamed on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX