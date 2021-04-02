Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for Yasuke, the streaming service’s new anime series executive produced by and starring LaKeith Stanfield. While Yasuke was the first African samurai warrior, this new series is set in an alternate version of feudal Japan where Yasuke returns to his violent samurai lifestyle to protect a young girl.

The first trailer shows Yasuke as he rises from a servant to a great samurai, fighting against the old traditions, but after becoming an impressive warrior, Yasuke leaves his dark past behind, living as a boatman. However, Yasuke is found once more and is told of a prophecy about a black warrior who will save the people from the evils of the world. Naturally, Yasuke goes back to his old life, as the trailer is full of fantastical creatures and plenty of violence.

Yasuke is created by LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters), who is also executive producer and director. Yasuke was created by Japanese animation studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan: The Final Season). Director and animator Takeshi Koike (Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine) created the character designs, and experimental hip-hop artist Flying Lotus will also be handling the music for the series.

With Netflix launching a ton of new exclusive anime series for their service in the near future, the streaming giant is certainly taking a huge step in becoming a go-to for anime fans. But with Academy Award-nominee LaKeith Stanfield, Yasuke might be a series that draws in non-anime fans who are curious about the actor’s involvement.

Yasuke debuts on Netflix on April 29. Check out Yasuke’s first trailer, the show’s synopsis, and teaser art below.

The tale is set in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

