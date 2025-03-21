Texas based rapper Yella Beezy has been arrested for the 2020 shooting of M03. He was apprehended by police and booked into the Dallas County Jail on Thursday, March 20, according to court documents. On Tuesday, Beezy was charged with felony murder by a grand jury for the death of MO3, where the jury indicted Beezy (whose real name is Markies Conway) with “capital murder while remuneration [in the form of cash payment]” through a murder-for-hire plot. The jury alleged that Beezy hired Kewon White to kill MO3 (the stage name of late rapper Melvin Noble), with, as the indictment cites, “the promise of remuneration.” White is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for firearm charges in connection with the 2020 shooting.

Who Were The Parties Involved?

Beezy made a breakthrough into the music scene with his mixtape “Lite Work, Vol 2,” which dropped in 2017. His hit song off that mixtape, “That’s On Me,” peaked at number 56 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2018, he released another mixtape, “Ain’t No Goin Bacc,” which included a remixed version of “That’s On Me,” that featured 2 Chainz, T.I., and Boosie Badazz. Most notably, Beezy hit a career milestone in 2018, opening for Beyonce and Jay-Z for their “On The Run II Tour” at the Dallas and Houston stops.

M03 was a Dallas-based rapper. He released his debut mixtape, “Shottaz” in 2014. However, he was best known for his 2018 hit single, “Errybody,” which was a collaboration with Boosie Badazz. At the time of his death, he was 28 years old.

When Did The Shooting Occur?

On November 11, 2020, MO3 was driving along Interstate 35 in Dallas, when another vehicle began to chase him. When he stopped his car and began to run from his assailant, the suspect, who has since been identified as White, also exited his car and began to pursue MO3 by foot. White began to shoot at MO3 with a rifle, striking him multiple times. A pedestrian bystander in a nearby car was also struck. Both victims were taken to a nearby Dallas hospital, where MO3 was announced dead on arrival, and the bystander was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A grand jury has now alleged that Beezy orchestrated the murder as a hit job. As the indictment states, “Pursuant to said agreement, Kewon White did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of (Noble) by shooting (him) with (a) firearm.” Beezy is now being held in the Dallas County Jail, with bond yet to be set.