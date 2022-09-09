Today, Variety reports that Homeland star Rupert Friend will be joining John Malkovich in the upcoming biopic The Yellow Tie. The film will tell the life story of the influential Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, and Friend will be playing Celibidache as a young man, while Malkovich plays his older version.

Celibidache is often credited as being one of the greatest conductors of the 20th century. At a young age, he began his training in music. For his education, Celibidache’s father sent him to be schooled out of Romania in France in hopes that he would study politics — instead, his love of music only grew. He eventually continued his musical training in Berlin. After surviving the horrors of World War II, Celibidache had the opportunity to conduct the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and remained in the position for seven years. In his career, he would also conduct many orchestras across Europe, most notably the Munich Philharmonic. His life story also includes other notable moments like his vocal opposition to the Romanian government, his conversion to Zen Buddhism, and his refusal to have his performances recorded and commercially sold.

Friend is an Emmy-nominated actor known most recently for his performances in the television series Anatomy of a Scandal and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Friend is also a frequent collaborator of Wes Anderson, appearing in the director’s most recent film The French Dispatch, and is set to appear in his next two films The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Asteroid City. His other notable roles include The Death of Stalin, The Young Victoria, and Pride & Prejudice.

About being cast in the film alongside Malkovich, Friend said:

“I am thrilled to be working with John once again; one of our greatest actors. It’s an honor to be sharing with him the responsibility of portraying a man as fascinating, complex, and talented as Sergiu Celibidachi – I’m excited to be bringing his story to the screen.”

The Yellow Tie will be directed by Celebidachi’s son Serge Ioan Celebidachi, a film director that has mainly worked in the medium of documentary. One such documentary, Sergiu Celibidache's Garden, was on the subject of his father and was released the year after his passing. He has also made a number of French language narrative films like Octav, Edward & Lulu, and. A Contre-Courant. The Yellow Tie is co-written by Celebidachi with James Oliver. The pair are frequent partners, having written the three previously mentioned films together.

Robert W. Cort will serve on The Yellow Tie as an executive producer. Producers on the film will include Adela Vrinceanu Celebidachi, Cristina Dobritoiu, Andrei Boncea, Christopher Milburn, and Olivier. Production on the film is set to begin in Romania in 2023.