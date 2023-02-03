Yellowjackets’ '90s cast has wrapped filming, actor Melanie Lynskey revealed on Twitter. The fan-favorite series has enjoyed enormous success from the beginning, with the series being greenlit for a third season before Season 2 even premieres. The drama chronicles the story of New Jersey high school girls' soccer players who, while traveling for a tournament, get into a plane crash in 1996. The surviving team members are left stranded for nineteen months, and the series showcases their attempts to stay alive while also tracking their current lives in the present day.

Announcing the wrap for the young cast Lynskey wrote on Twitter, “Sorry to be sappy but the 90s cast of Yellowjackets wrapped yesterday and we all sat and watched episode 201 together… and other than my siblings, I have never felt this level of pride and respect and adoration for a group of people. I can’t believe their talent and their hearts.” She then went on to thank each cast member for their “hard work and brilliance” in a follow-up tweet.

Season 1 of the series was an instant hit among fans and critics, it stands at a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes critics score and keeps the conversation going for fans at various social media platforms. The series is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, and has garnered seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Lynskey and Ricci. Given Season 1 averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms, making it the second-most streamed series in Showtime's history as a network, the renewal of Seasons 2 and 3 doesn’t come as a surprise.

By the looks of the promotional material for Season 2 revealed by far, things aren’t getting any easier for the girls. In fact, seems like the series will amp up the psychological thriller aspect with characters like Misty and Natalie. Season 2 casts Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as the adult and teenage versions of Shauna, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa, Ella Purnell as Jackie Taylor, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Warren Kole as Jeff, Christina Ricci and Sammi Hanratty as Misty, Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher as Nat, Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson as Vanessa, Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton as Lottie and Kevin Alves as the teenage version of Travis Martinez among many more.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets will premiere on non-linear platforms on March 24. You can check out the Season 2 trailer below.